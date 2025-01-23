Play resumes after wind suspends Round 2 of Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Update, Thursday, Jan. 23: Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open resumed at 3:31 p.m. local time (6:31 p.m. ET).
The second round of the Farmers Insurance Open has been suspended due to wind.
Play at Torrey Pines was halted at 2:05 p.m. local time (5:05 p.m. ET), as the field has been challenged with heavy winds throughout the second round in San Diego, California.
Play is scheduled to resume at 3:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. ET).
Scores have skyrocketed as a result, with the scoring average at Torrey Pines' North Course hovering more than five strokes higher than in Wednesday's calmer opening round. The scoring average at Torrey Pines' South Course is playing more than two strokes higher than on Wednesday, as well.
The opening two rounds of the Farmers are played across Torrey Pines' North and South courses, with a 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties. The final two rounds will be played at Torrey South.
Ludvig Åberg (7-under) held a one-stroke lead over Hayden Springer at the time of suspension. Åberg had six holes remaining in his second round at Torrey South.
The projected forecast for the remainder of the Farmers Insurance Open. (Courtesy PGA TOUR)