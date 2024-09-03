5H AGO
Presidents Cup Captain’s Picks: How to watch, times, more
The Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, from Sept. 24-29. International Team Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk are set to announce their picks live on Golf Channel on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to round out their 12-man teams.
The top six players for the International and U.S. Teams have already qualified for Montreal following the final qualifying event at the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, the BMW Championship.
How to follow (all times ET)
- Tuesday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Team standings through BMW Championship
|International Team
|U.S. Team
|1.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1.
|Scottie Scheffler
|2.
|Sungjae Im
|2.
|Xander Schauffele
|3.
|Adam Scott
|3.
|Collin Morikawa
|4.
|Tom Kim
|4.
|Wyndham Clark
|5.
|Jason Day
|5.
|Patrick Cantlay
|6.
|Byeong Hun An
|6.
|Sahith Theegala
|Top six that have already qualified
|7.
|Corey Conners
|7.
|Sam Burns
|8.
|Cam Davis
|8.
|Tony Finau
|9.
|Min Woo Lee
|9.
|Russell Henley
|10.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10.
|Keegan Bradley
|11.
|Taylor Pendrith
|11.
|Brian Harman
|12.
|Nick Taylor
|12.
|Max Homa
|13.
|Adam Hadwin
|13.
|Chris Kirk
|14.
|Si Woo Kim
|14.
|Akshay Bhatia
|15.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|15.
|Eric Cole