5H AGO

Presidents Cup Captain’s Picks: How to watch, times, more

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, from Sept. 24-29. International Team Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk are set to announce their picks live on Golf Channel on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to round out their 12-man teams.

    The top six players for the International and U.S. Teams have already qualified for Montreal following the final qualifying event at the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, the BMW Championship.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    • Tuesday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    Team standings through BMW Championship

    International Team U.S. Team
    1.Hideki Matsuyama1.Scottie Scheffler
    2. Sungjae Im2.Xander Schauffele
    3. Adam Scott3.Collin Morikawa
    4. Tom Kim4.Wyndham Clark
    5. Jason Day5.Patrick Cantlay
    6. Byeong Hun An6.Sahith Theegala
    Top six that have already qualified
    7. Corey Conners7.Sam Burns
    8. Cam Davis8.Tony Finau
    9. Min Woo Lee9.Russell Henley
    10. Christiaan Bezuidenhout10.Keegan Bradley
    11. Taylor Pendrith11.Brian Harman
    12. Nick Taylor12.Max Homa
    13. Adam Hadwin13.Chris Kirk
    14.Si Woo Kim
    		14.Akshay Bhatia
    15.Mackenzie Hughes15.Eric Cole

