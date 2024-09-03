U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk announces six picks for 2024 Presidents Cup
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
MONTREAL– The U.S. Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup was finalized today, with Captain Jim Furyk selecting six players to round out his 12-player team. Furyk selected Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Brian Harman, Russell Henley and Max Homa. The Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal the week of Sept. 24-29, 2024.
Captain's picks - U.S. Team
Keegan Bradley
- Age: 38
- PGA TOUR Wins: 7
- Presidents Cup: 1 (2013), 2-2-1
2024 Highlights: Notched the seventh win of his PGA TOUR career at the BMW Championship after entering the week at No. 50 in the FedExCup. The victory, which was one of three top-10s on the season, allowed him to advance to the TOUR Championship for the sixth time in his career.
Captain Furyk on Bradley: “When I named Keegan as a captain’s assistant for the Presidents Cup I knew there was a chance he would play his way onto the U.S. Team, and I can say without a doubt he did just that. The grit he showed in the final round in Memphis followed by the win in Denver exemplified the competitive nature he has always played with, and I know he will bring that same fire to Royal Montreal in a few weeks.”
Sam Burns
- Age: 28
- PGA TOUR Wins: 5
- Presidents Cup: 1 (2022), 0-3-2
2024 Highlights: Posted eight top-10 finishes including a T2 at the BMW Championship and a T3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Advanced to his fourth straight TOUR Championship after being the only player to post top-five finishes in each of the first two FedExCup Playoffs events.
Captain Furyk on Burns: “Sam is a great player who has consistently put himself on leaderboards over the last four years. He has proven to excel in match play competition and demonstrates an unwavering level of passion and determination on the course, which will be a great asset for our team in Montreal.”
Tony Finau
- Age: 34
- PGA TOUR Wins: 6
- Presidents Cup: 2 (2019, 2022), 3-2-3
2024 Highlights: Owns five top-10 finishes including a season-best T2 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Matched his career-best finish in a major championship with a T3 at the U.S. Open, finishing two shots behind winner Bryson DeChambeau.
Captain Furyk on Finau: “Tony is one of the best ball-strikers on the PGA TOUR and his game pairs well with any of the other 11 players given his consistency. He has become a stalwart in U.S. team competition and carries himself with a fun, outgoing demeanor which is contagious on the course and in the team room.”
Brian Harman
- Age: 37
- PGA TOUR Wins: 3
- Presidents Cup: First appearance
2024 Highlights: Recorded three top-10 finishes including a T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he fell one shot shy of winner Scottie Scheffler. Finished 31st in the FedExCup to miss advancing to the TOUR Championship for a third straight season.
Captain Furyk on Harman: “Throughout his career, Brian has been one of the fiercest match play competitors I’ve seen. His grit and tenacity were on full display winning the 2023 Open Championship, and I’m looking forward to having that mindset on our side at Royal Montreal.”
Russell Henley
- Age: 35
- PGA TOUR Wins: 4
- Presidents Cup: First appearance
2024 Highlights: Has posted six top-10 finishes on the season, including three fourth-place showings and a solo fifth at The Open Championship.
Captain Furyk on Henley: “Russell has been one of the most consistent players on the PGA TOUR these last two years, and I can’t wait to have him in Montreal with the U.S. Team next month. He is unflappable under pressure and without doubt one of the best putters in our game, which is a fantastic combination for match play success.”
Max Homa
- Age: 33
- PGA TOUR Wins: 6
- Presidents Cup: 1 (2022), 4-0-0
2024 Highlights: Recorded three top-10 finishes including his career-best effort in a major championship where he was T3 at the Masters Tournament.
Captain Furyk on Homa: “Max plays his best on the biggest stages, and that was on full display at the 2022 Presidents Cup and 2023 Ryder Cup. He was an emotional leader for both teams and someone who rallied the 11 players around him time and again, and I can’t wait to have him represent the U.S. again in Montreal.”