Top players for International, U.S. Teams secure Presidents Cup spots following BMW Championship

2024 Highlights: Claimed his first of six PGA TOUR wins on the season by winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard before successfully defending his title the following week at THE PLAYERS Championship, becoming the first champion to do so in the event’s 50-year history. One month later, won his second Masters Tournament before adding a fourth win on the season the following week at the RBC Heritage. Added two more Signature Event titles with victories at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the Travelers Championship. Made his debut in the Olympics and recorded a final-round 62 for a 19-under 265 total, good for a one-shot victory and the gold medal.