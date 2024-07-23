How it works: Presidents Cup

Captains set their lineups for each session one match at a time, alternating in a snake format. For example, if the U.S. Team chooses first, Jim Furyk will announce his two-man team for the first match. International Captain Mike Weir will then choose which two-man team he will send out in the first match and announce his team for the second match. Furyk will then respond with his team for the second match and choose his team for the third match. The same process will be used for Singles.