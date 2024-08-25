Max Homa in Presidents Cup limbo after his season ends at BMW Championship

There’s no question Homa is one of the 12 best Americans when he’s in form. He has a sterling record in team events to date, too. Homa went 4-0 in the 2022 Presidents Cup and was one of few bright spots for the U.S. in Rome last fall, going 3-1-1 and winning more than 30% of the Americans’ total points. But, he admitted, he entered both those events in better form.