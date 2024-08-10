East Lake, Presidents Cup hopeful Keegan Bradley playing with end in mind at Wyndham Championship

"I think everybody's main goal to start the year is to make it to the TOUR Championship because that means you've done a lot of great things," Bradley said after a second-round 64 put him firmly in contention at the Wyndham Championship. "That's one of my No. 1 goals to start the year and when you do that, there's a real sense to the ending of the season. So often we're out here and the season ends and you want it to keep going. (At the TOUR Championship), everybody's done and it's a good feeling.