International Team Captain Mike Weir announces six picks for 2024 Presidents Cup
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
MONTREAL – The International Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup was finalized today, with International Team Captain Mike Weir selecting six players to round out his 12-player team. Weir selected South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Canada’s Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim and Australia’s Min Woo Lee. The Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal the week of Sept. 24-29, 2024.
Of the six captain’s picks, Hughes and Lee are first-time participants, with Kim making his Presidents Cup debut in 2017, and Bezuidenhout, Conners and Pendrith doing so in 2022. In total, five countries are represented on the International Team: Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa and South Korea.
Captain’s picks - International Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Country: South Africa
- Age: 30
- Best PGA TOUR Finish: 2, The American Express (2024); T2, John Deere Classic (2022)
- Presidents Cup: 1 (2022), 1-0-1
2024 Highlights: Recorded a season-best runner-up finish at The American Express, where he lost to Nick Dunlap by one shot. Owns a career-best 12 top-25 finishes on the PGA TOUR this season, including three top-10s.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout on desire to make Presidents Cup team and FedExCup status
Captain Weir on Bezuidenhout: “Christiaan is having the best year of his PGA TOUR career and it’s exciting to watch him cement his name alongside all of the great South Africans who have competed in multiple Presidents Cups. He is incredibly steady on and off the golf course and is a player whose game will mesh well with any partner on the International Team.”
Corey Conners
- Country: Canada
- Age: 32
- PGA TOUR Wins: 2
- Presidents Cup: 1 (2022), 0-4-0
2024 Highlights: Has notched three top-10 finishes in 2024 including a season-best, solo-sixth-place effort at the RBC Canadian Open.
Captain Weir on Conners: “Corey is one of the best ball-strikers on the PGA TOUR and his ability to consistently put himself and his playing partner in a position to attack is invaluable in team competition. He has looked towards the 2024 Presidents Cup for two years now, and I know he’s eager to compete in front of his fellow Canadians.”
Mackenzie Hughes
- Country: Canada
- Age: 33
- PGA TOUR Wins: 2
- Presidents Cup: First appearance
2024 Highlights: Has recorded three top-10 finishes including a season-best T3 at the Valspar Championship. Only missed four cuts in 22 starts, marking a career best.
Captain Weir on Hughes: “Canadian golf fans have followed Mackenzie’s career for nearly two decades and it’s incredible to know he’s going to make his Presidents Cup debut in his home country. He is steady and calm under pressure and is without doubt one of the best putters on the PGA TOUR, which is a great combination for our team.”
Si Woo Kim
- Country: South Korea
- Age: 29
- PGA TOUR Wins: 4
- Presidents Cup: 2 (2017, 2022), 4-3-0
2024 Highlights: Recorded two top-10 finishes including a T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship and a T5 at the BMW Championship. Finished 32nd in the FedExCup to narrowly miss on advancing to the TOUR Championship for the third time in his career.
Si Woo Kim sinks a 22-foot birdie putt at Presidents Cup
Captain Weir on Kim: “Si Woo brings a wealth of experience to our team room, as well as a great record in the Presidents Cup. He has been a stalwart on PGA TOUR leaderboards since 2016 and has demonstrated an ability to perform his best when the pressure is at its highest, which will be a great asset for us in Montreal.”
Min Woo Lee
- Country: Australia
- Age: 26
- Best PGA TOUR Finish: T2, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (2024), Rocket Mortgage Classic (2024)
- Presidents Cup: First appearance
2024 Highlights: Recorded the best finishes of his PGA TOUR career with matching T2 efforts at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he bogeyed the 72nd hole to fall one shot shy of winner Cam Davis.
Captain Weir on Lee: “As one of the most popular players on the PGA TOUR, Min Woo is going to be an incredible addition to the International Team and our passionate fans in Montreal. He is one of the best drivers of the golf ball on the PGA TOUR, and I can’t wait to let him cook at the Presidents Cup in a few weeks.”
Taylor Pendrith
- Country: Canada
- Age: 33
- PGA TOUR Wins: 1
- Presidents Cup: 1 (2022), 0-4-0
2024 Highlights: Picked up the first win of his PGA TOUR career at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Recorded five additional top-10 finishes while advancing to the TOUR Championship for the first time.
Captain Weir on Pendrith: “Taylor is in the midst of his best year on the PGA TOUR, and it was great to see him breakthrough for his first win in Dallas and advancing to the TOUR Championship. He has built a reputation as one of the longest hitters in our game, and that length should be advantageous in match play competition at Royal Montreal.”