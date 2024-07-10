Summit Golf Brands unveils International, U.S. Team uniforms for 2024 Presidents Cup
B. Draddy, Zero Restriction outfit teams for return to The Royal Montreal Golf Club
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
MONTREAL – B. Draddy and Zero Restriction, the Official Apparel Providers of the Presidents Cup, unveiled Wednesday the team uniforms for both the International and U.S. Teams. The 2024 event will be held Sept. 24-29 when it returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club for the first time since 2007.
“After months of planning, fine-tuning design details and collaborating with the PGA TOUR, Presidents Cup and Fanatics teams to ensure a successful rollout, I couldn’t be more excited for our Presidents Cup uniforms and apparel collection to finally be launching today,” said Chad Delp, president and CEO of Summit Golf Brands. “Having the opportunity to outfit some of the world’s best golfers with B. Draddy and Zero Restriction during an event as prestigious as the Presidents Cup is truly an honor, and with today’s launch, I’m thrilled that fans will now be able to wear the same uniforms as the competitors, whether on their local golf course or while cheering from behind the ropes at Royal Montreal this September.”
B. Draddy and Zero Restriction will exclusively dress the International Team, the U.S. Team, caddies and staff with uniforms and outerwear for the biennial team competition. B. Draddy created uniforms for all seven days of the week, as well as separate pieces for various events throughout the week. Both teams will be provided with collared polos, golf sweaters, pants and Zero Restriction rain gear and jackets, all of which will be embroidered with the Presidents Cup logo and corresponding team shield or flag.
“Summit Golf Brands has been fantastic to work with in creating the 2024 International Team uniforms and has done a wonderful job incorporating our colors and the team shield,” said International Team Captain Mike Weir. “I wanted to pay homage to Canada as well, so we were able to incorporate some elements into the design to help represent our passionate host country for 2024. We are excited to showcase a strong collection of apparel and hope fans will come out showing their support for the International Team wearing black, yellow and the shield.”
“As an ambassador, I am proud to have worked closely with Summit Golf Brands to develop the U.S. Team uniforms for the 2024 Presidents Cup,” said U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk. “Summit features some of the most stylish, comfortable and quality apparel I’ve worn in my career and I’m thrilled to see the finished product come to life. My goal was to make the uniforms simple, functional, and comfortable, and Summit Brands has delivered on every aspect of that mission for us.”
Currently celebrating 11 years in the industry, B. Draddy is one of the fastest-growing brands in golf apparel. What started with a superior cotton polo has evolved into a full collection of luxe, lived-in essentials for men and a recently launched women’s collection in 2023. From organic Peruvian Pima cotton to Italian merino wool and Scottish cashmere, B. Draddy blends impeccable quality with incredible comfort for the course and beyond.
Zero Restriction was established with the aim of creating a truly waterproof and breathable jacket that allowed for unrestricted, athletic movement while swinging a golf club. Zero Restriction offers a full breadth of men’s and women’s athletic apparel with the same approach – pioneering premium athletic apparel to help consumers “Get Out. Stay Out.”
The launch of the official 2024 Presidents Cup uniforms and apparel collection is the latest announcement surrounding Summit Golf Brands’ involvement with this year’s event. After being named the official apparel providers of the 2024 Presidents Cup, B. Draddy and Zero Restriction signed Furyk as an ambassador, joining 2021 FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay and 2023 Open champion Brian Harman as recent additions to Summit Golf Brands’ star-studded roster of professional golf ambassadors, which includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, Zac Blair, Victor Perez, Leona Maguire, Cheyenne Knight and many others.