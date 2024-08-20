International Team Captain Mike Weir announces Shigeki Maruyama as captain’s assistant for 2024 Presidents Cup

“Representing the International Team in the Presidents Cup as both a player in 1998 and 2000 and later as a captain’s assistant in 2013 was one of the most valuable experiences in my golf career,” said Maruyama. “I am honored that Captain Weir has given me the chance to be part of this special brotherhood once again. I am looking forward to a great week in Montreal and helping to deliver an incredible atmosphere for our players and fans in Canada.”