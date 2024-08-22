Draws & Fades: Back ball-strikers like Corey Conners after BMW Championship opener

It’s a great story to see Bradley atop the leaderboard, the last player in the 50-man field now projected to potentially start next week as the No. 4 seed. But so much of Bradley’s battle was just to get to this tournament, and thereby lock up a plum schedule for 2025, that he may let his guard down across the subsequent 54 holes. Bradley was great with his irons, ranking second in the field in SG: Approach on Thursday, but those numbers may be hard to replicate for a player who ranks 52nd in the category across the entire 2024 season.