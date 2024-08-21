The Five: Bubble drama, race for positioning highlight BMW Championship storylines

“The tough thing with elevation is it's not as consistent as sea level,” said Colorado native Wyndham Clark, who will make his first TOUR start in his home state this week. “So if you hit your 7-iron always about 185 at sea level, it constantly goes 185. Here at altitude, now let's call it 205. Well, it can go 205 one shot and then 210 the next shot and then 200 the next shot. There's a little inconsistency in the thin air and altitude depending on how high you hit it. If anyone seems to err, go long or short, it's probably because of trajectory. That's going to be the challenge. Everyone is going to have a good idea of how far they're hitting the clubs, but you can sometimes just hit one forever in Colorado.”