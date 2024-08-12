FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The first of three FedExCup Playoffs events has arrived, with the top 70 in the FedExCup standings heading to Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 50 after this week advance onto the BMW Championship, with the final 30 making it the season-ending TOUR Championship with a chance to win the FedExCup. FedExCup points are quadrupled for the first two Playoffs events, with the winner earning 2,000 points. World No. 1 and FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler returns to Memphis off the strength of his Paris Olympics gold medal, along with last season's runner-up in the FedExCup and two-time major champion this season Xander Schauffele.