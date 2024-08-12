FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The first of three FedExCup Playoffs events has arrived, with the top 70 in the FedExCup standings heading to Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 50 after this week advance onto the BMW Championship, with the final 30 making it the season-ending TOUR Championship with a chance to win the FedExCup. FedExCup points are quadrupled for the first two Playoffs events, with the winner earning 2,000 points. World No. 1 and FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler returns to Memphis off the strength of his Paris Olympics gold medal, along with last season's runner-up in the FedExCup and two-time major champion this season Xander Schauffele.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alert:
- 'PGA TOUR Originals: The Life: Scheffler, presented by GolfForever'
- Tune in Sunday, Aug. 18, at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC as Scottie Scheffler, The No. 1 golfer in the world reflects on what has changed in his life over the past two-and-a-half years, from 12 PGA TOUR victories and a gold medal to fatherhood. Get a glimpse into the life of Scheffler through his own eyes – and the words of his father, Scott.
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.