Purse breakdown: FedEx St. Jude Championship
The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings head to Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three Playoffs events. The top 50 after this week advance to the BMW Championship. FedExCup points are quadrupled for the first two Playoffs events, with the winner earning 2,000 points and 70th earning 12 points.
World No. 1 and FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler returns to Memphis off the strength of his Paris Olympics gold medal, along with last season's runner-up in the FedExCup and two-time major champion this season Xander Schauffele and defending champion and world No. 7 Viktor Hovland.
See the full purse breakdown and FedExCup points distribution below.
|Pos.
|FedExCup points
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|2,000
|18%
|$3,600,000.00
|$2,880,000.00
|$2,373,333.25
|$2,020,000.00
|$1,776,000.00
|$1,600,000.00
|$1,467,142.88
|$1,361,250.00
|$1,274,444.50
|$1,201,000.00
|2
|1,200
|10.8%
|$2,160,000.00
|$1,760,000.00
|$1,493,333.38
|$1,320,000.00
|$1,200,000.00
|$1,111,666.62
|$1,041,428.56
|$983,750.00
|$934,444.44
|$891,000.00
|3
|760
|6.8%
|$1,360,000.00
|$1,160,000.00
|$1,040,000.00
|$960,000.00
|$902,000.00
|$855,000.00
|$815,714.31
|$781,250.00
|$750,000.00
|$721,000.00
|4
|540
|4.8%
|$960,000.00
|$880,000.00
|$826,666.69
|$787,500.00
|$754,000.00
|$725,000.00
|$698,571.44
|$673,750.00
|$650,000.00
|$627,000.00
|5
|440
|4%
|$800,000.00
|$760,000.00
|$730,000.00
|$702,500.00
|$678,000.00
|$655,000.00
|$632,857.12
|$611,250.00
|$590,000.00
|$569,000.00
|6
|400
|3.6%
|$720,000.00
|$695,000.00
|$670,000.00
|$647,500.00
|$626,000.00
|$605,000.00
|$584,285.69
|$563,750.00
|$543,333.31
|$525,000.00
|7
|360
|3.35%
|$670,000.00
|$645,000.00
|$623,333.31
|$602,500.00
|$582,000.00
|$561,666.69
|$541,428.56
|$521,250.00
|$503,333.34
|$487,000.00
|8
|340
|3.1%
|$620,000.00
|$600,000.00
|$580,000.00
|$560,000.00
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$482,500.00
|$466,666.66
|$452,000.00
|9
|320
|2.9%
|$580,000.00
|$560,000.00
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$480,000.00
|$462,857.16
|$447,500.00
|$433,333.34
|$420,000.00
|10
|300
|2.7%
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$480,000.00
|$460,000.00
|$443,333.34
|$428,571.44
|$415,000.00
|$402,222.22
|$390,000.00
|11
|280
|2.5%
|$500,000.00
|$480,000.00
|$460,000.00
|$440,000.00
|$424,000.00
|$410,000.00
|$397,142.84
|$385,000.00
|$373,333.34
|$362,000.00
|12
|260
|2.3%
|$460,000.00
|$440,000.00
|$420,000.00
|$405,000.00
|$392,000.00
|$380,000.00
|$368,571.44
|$357,500.00
|$346,666.66
|$336,000.00
|13
|240
|2.1%
|$420,000.00
|$400,000.00
|$386,666.66
|$375,000.00
|$364,000.00
|$353,333.34
|$342,857.16
|$332,500.00
|$322,222.22
|$312,400.00
|14
|228
|1.9%
|$380,000.00
|$370,000.00
|$360,000.00
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,444.44
|$291,200.00
|15
|220
|1.8%
|$360,000.00
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,500.00
|$281,333.34
|$272,400.00
|16
|212
|1.7%
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,571.44
|$271,500.00
|$262,666.66
|$254,000.00
|17
|204
|1.6%
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,000.00
|$270,666.66
|$261,714.28
|$253,000.00
|$244,444.44
|$236,000.00
|18
|196
|1.5%
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,000.00
|$270,000.00
|$260,800.00
|$252,000.00
|$243,428.58
|$235,000.00
|$226,666.67
|$219,400.00
|19
|188
|1.4%
|$280,000.00
|$270,000.00
|$260,000.00
|$251,000.00
|$242,400.00
|$234,000.00
|$225,714.28
|$217,500.00
|$210,444.44
|$204,200.00
|20
|180
|1.3%
|$260,000.00
|$250,000.00
|$241,333.33
|$233,000.00
|$224,800.00
|$216,666.67
|$208,571.42
|$201,750.00
|$195,777.78
|$190,400.00
|21
|172
|1.2%
|$240,000.00
|$232,000.00
|$224,000.00
|$216,000.00
|$208,000.00
|$200,000.00
|$193,428.58
|$187,750.00
|$182,666.67
|$178,000.00
|22
|164
|1.12%
|$224,000.00
|$216,000.00
|$208,000.00
|$200,000.00
|$192,000.00
|$185,666.67
|$180,285.72
|$175,500.00
|$171,111.11
|$167,000.00
|23
|156
|1.04%
|$208,000.00
|$200,000.00
|$192,000.00
|$184,000.00
|$178,000.00
|$173,000.00
|$168,571.42
|$164,500.00
|$160,666.67
|$157,000.00
|24
|148
|0.96%
|$192,000.00
|$184,000.00
|$176,000.00
|$170,500.00
|$166,000.00
|$162,000.00
|$158,285.72
|$154,750.00
|$151,333.33
|$148,000.00
|25
|142
|0.88%
|$176,000.00
|$168,000.00
|$163,333.33
|$159,500.00
|$156,000.00
|$152,666.67
|$149,428.58
|$146,250.00
|$143,111.11
|$140,100.00
|26
|136
|0.8%
|$160,000.00
|$157,000.00
|$154,000.00
|$151,000.00
|$148,000.00
|$145,000.00
|$142,000.00
|$139,000.00
|$136,111.11
|$133,300.00
|27
|130
|0.77%
|$154,000.00
|$151,000.00
|$148,000.00
|$145,000.00
|$142,000.00
|$139,000.00
|$136,000.00
|$133,125.00
|$130,333.34
|$127,600.00
|28
|124
|0.74%
|$148,000.00
|$145,000.00
|$142,000.00
|$139,000.00
|$136,000.00
|$133,000.00
|$130,142.86
|$127,375.00
|$124,666.66
|$122,000.00
|29
|118
|0.71%
|$142,000.00
|$139,000.00
|$136,000.00
|$133,000.00
|$130,000.00
|$127,166.66
|$124,428.57
|$121,750.00
|$119,111.11
|$116,600.00
|30
|112
|0.68%
|$136,000.00
|$133,000.00
|$130,000.00
|$127,000.00
|$124,200.00
|$121,500.00
|$118,857.14
|$116,250.00
|$113,777.78
|$111,400.00
|31
|106
|0.65%
|$130,000.00
|$127,000.00
|$124,000.00
|$121,250.00
|$118,600.00
|$116,000.00
|$113,428.57
|$111,000.00
|$108,666.66
|$106,400.00
|32
|100
|0.62%
|$124,000.00
|$121,000.00
|$118,333.34
|$115,750.00
|$113,200.00
|$110,666.66
|$108,285.71
|$106,000.00
|$103,777.78
|$101,600.00
|33
|94
|0.59%
|$118,000.00
|$115,500.00
|$113,000.00
|$110,500.00
|$108,000.00
|$105,666.66
|$103,428.57
|$101,250.00
|$99,111.11
|$97,000.00
|34
|88
|0.565%
|$113,000.00
|$110,500.00
|$108,000.00
|$105,500.00
|$103,200.00
|$101,000.00
|$98,857.14
|$96,750.00
|$94,666.66
|$92,600.00
|35
|84
|0.54%
|$108,000.00
|$105,500.00
|$103,000.00
|$100,750.00
|$98,600.00
|$96,500.00
|$94,428.57
|$92,375.00
|$90,333.34
|$88,300.00
|36
|80
|0.515%
|$103,000.00
|$100,500.00
|$98,333.34
|$96,250.00
|$94,200.00
|$92,166.66
|$90,142.86
|$88,125.00
|$86,111.11
|$84,100.00
|37
|76
|0.49%
|$98,000.00
|$96,000.00
|$94,000.00
|$92,000.00
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|38
|72
|0.47%
|$94,000.00
|$92,000.00
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|39
|68
|0.45%
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,080.00
|40
|64
|0.43%
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,088.89
|$68,280.00
|41
|60
|0.41%
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,100.00
|$66,311.11
|$64,720.00
|42
|56
|0.39%
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,114.29
|$64,350.00
|$62,800.00
|$61,440.00
|43
|52
|0.37%
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,000.00
|$64,133.33
|$62,400.00
|$60,900.00
|$59,600.00
|$58,440.00
|44
|48
|0.35%
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,000.00
|$64,000.00
|$62,160.00
|$60,466.67
|$59,028.57
|$57,800.00
|$56,711.11
|$55,760.00
|45
|44
|0.33%
|$66,000.00
|$64,000.00
|$62,000.00
|$60,200.00
|$58,560.00
|$57,200.00
|$56,057.14
|$55,050.00
|$54,177.78
|$53,400.00
|46
|42
|0.31%
|$62,000.00
|$60,000.00
|$58,266.67
|$56,700.00
|$55,440.00
|$54,400.00
|$53,485.71
|$52,700.00
|$52,000.00
|$51,400.00
|47
|40
|0.29%
|$58,000.00
|$56,400.00
|$54,933.33
|$53,800.00
|$52,880.00
|$52,066.67
|$51,371.43
|$50,750.00
|$50,222.22
|$49,760.00
|48
|38
|0.274%
|$54,800.00
|$53,400.00
|$52,400.00
|$51,600.00
|$50,880.00
|$50,266.67
|$49,714.29
|$49,250.00
|$48,844.45
|$48,480.00
|49
|36
|0.26%
|$52,000.00
|$51,200.00
|$50,533.33
|$49,900.00
|$49,360.00
|$48,866.67
|$48,457.14
|$48,100.00
|$47,777.78
|$47,480.00
|50
|34
|0.252%
|$50,400.00
|$49,800.00
|$49,200.00
|$48,700.00
|$48,240.00
|$47,866.67
|$47,542.86
|$47,250.00
|$46,977.78
|$46,720.00
|51
|32
|0.246%
|$49,200.00
|$48,600.00
|$48,133.33
|$47,700.00
|$47,360.00
|$47,066.67
|$46,800.00
|$46,550.00
|$46,311.11
|$46,080.00
|52
|30
|0.24%
|$48,000.00
|$47,600.00
|$47,200.00
|$46,900.00
|$46,640.00
|$46,400.00
|$46,171.43
|$45,950.00
|$45,733.33
|$45,520.00
|53
|28
|0.236%
|$47,200.00
|$46,800.00
|$46,533.33
|$46,300.00
|$46,080.00
|$45,866.67
|$45,657.14
|$45,450.00
|$45,244.45
|$45,040.00
|54
|26
|0.232%
|$46,400.00
|$46,200.00
|$46,000.00
|$45,800.00
|$45,600.00
|$45,400.00
|$45,200.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,800.00
|$44,600.00
|55
|24
|0.23%
|$46,000.00
|$45,800.00
|$45,600.00
|$45,400.00
|$45,200.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,800.00
|$44,600.00
|$44,400.00
|$44,200.00
|56
|23.2
|0.228%
|$45,600.00
|$45,400.00
|$45,200.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,800.00
|$44,600.00
|$44,400.00
|$44,200.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,800.00
|57
|22.4
|0.226%
|$45,200.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,800.00
|$44,600.00
|$44,400.00
|$44,200.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,800.00
|$43,600.00
|$43,400.00
|58
|21.6
|0.224%
|$44,800.00
|$44,600.00
|$44,400.00
|$44,200.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,800.00
|$43,600.00
|$43,400.00
|$43,200.00
|$43,000.00
|59
|20.8
|0.222%
|$44,400.00
|$44,200.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,800.00
|$43,600.00
|$43,400.00
|$43,200.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,800.00
|$42,600.00
|60
|20
|0.22%
|$44,000.00
|$43,800.00
|$43,600.00
|$43,400.00
|$43,200.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,800.00
|$42,600.00
|$42,400.00
|$42,200.00
|61
|19.2
|0.218%
|$43,600.00
|$43,400.00
|$43,200.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,800.00
|$42,600.00
|$42,400.00
|$42,200.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,800.00
|62
|18.4
|0.216%
|$43,200.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,800.00
|$42,600.00
|$42,400.00
|$42,200.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,800.00
|$41,600.00
|63
|17.6
|0.214%
|$42,800.00
|$42,600.00
|$42,400.00
|$42,200.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,800.00
|$41,600.00
|$41,400.00
|64
|16.8
|0.212%
|$42,400.00
|$42,200.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,800.00
|$41,600.00
|$41,400.00
|$41,200.00
|65
|16
|0.21%
|$42,000.00
|$41,800.00
|$41,600.00
|$41,400.00
|$41,200.00
|$41,000.00
|Total
|$19,796,000.00
|66
|15.2
|0.208%
|$41,600.00
|$41,400.00
|$41,200.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,800.00
|67
|14.4
|0.206%
|$41,200.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,800.00
|$40,600.00
|68
|13.6
|0.204%
|$40,800.00
|$40,600.00
|$40,400.00
|69
|12.8
|0.202%
|$40,400.00
|$40,200.00
|70
|12
|0.2%
|$40,000.00