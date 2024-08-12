Purse breakdown: FedEx St. Jude Championship

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
FedEx St. Jude Championship

    The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings head to Memphis, Tennessee, for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three Playoffs events. The top 50 after this week advance to the BMW Championship. FedExCup points are quadrupled for the first two Playoffs events, with the winner earning 2,000 points and 70th earning 12 points.

    World No. 1 and FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler returns to Memphis off the strength of his Paris Olympics gold medal, along with last season's runner-up in the FedExCup and two-time major champion this season Xander Schauffele and defending champion and world No. 7 Viktor Hovland.

    See the full purse breakdown and FedExCup points distribution below.

    Pos.FedExCup pointsPct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    12,00018%$3,600,000.00$2,880,000.00$2,373,333.25$2,020,000.00$1,776,000.00$1,600,000.00$1,467,142.88$1,361,250.00$1,274,444.50$1,201,000.00
    21,20010.8%$2,160,000.00$1,760,000.00$1,493,333.38$1,320,000.00$1,200,000.00$1,111,666.62$1,041,428.56$983,750.00$934,444.44$891,000.00
    37606.8%$1,360,000.00$1,160,000.00$1,040,000.00$960,000.00$902,000.00$855,000.00$815,714.31$781,250.00$750,000.00$721,000.00
    45404.8%$960,000.00$880,000.00$826,666.69$787,500.00$754,000.00$725,000.00$698,571.44$673,750.00$650,000.00$627,000.00
    54404%$800,000.00$760,000.00$730,000.00$702,500.00$678,000.00$655,000.00$632,857.12$611,250.00$590,000.00$569,000.00
    64003.6%$720,000.00$695,000.00$670,000.00$647,500.00$626,000.00$605,000.00$584,285.69$563,750.00$543,333.31$525,000.00
    73603.35%$670,000.00$645,000.00$623,333.31$602,500.00$582,000.00$561,666.69$541,428.56$521,250.00$503,333.34$487,000.00
    83403.1%$620,000.00$600,000.00$580,000.00$560,000.00$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,000.00$482,500.00$466,666.66$452,000.00
    93202.9%$580,000.00$560,000.00$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,000.00$480,000.00$462,857.16$447,500.00$433,333.34$420,000.00
    103002.7%$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,000.00$480,000.00$460,000.00$443,333.34$428,571.44$415,000.00$402,222.22$390,000.00
    112802.5%$500,000.00$480,000.00$460,000.00$440,000.00$424,000.00$410,000.00$397,142.84$385,000.00$373,333.34$362,000.00
    122602.3%$460,000.00$440,000.00$420,000.00$405,000.00$392,000.00$380,000.00$368,571.44$357,500.00$346,666.66$336,000.00
    132402.1%$420,000.00$400,000.00$386,666.66$375,000.00$364,000.00$353,333.34$342,857.16$332,500.00$322,222.22$312,400.00
    142281.9%$380,000.00$370,000.00$360,000.00$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,444.44$291,200.00
    152201.8%$360,000.00$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,500.00$281,333.34$272,400.00
    162121.7%$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,571.44$271,500.00$262,666.66$254,000.00
    172041.6%$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,000.00$270,666.66$261,714.28$253,000.00$244,444.44$236,000.00
    181961.5%$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,000.00$270,000.00$260,800.00$252,000.00$243,428.58$235,000.00$226,666.67$219,400.00
    191881.4%$280,000.00$270,000.00$260,000.00$251,000.00$242,400.00$234,000.00$225,714.28$217,500.00$210,444.44$204,200.00
    201801.3%$260,000.00$250,000.00$241,333.33$233,000.00$224,800.00$216,666.67$208,571.42$201,750.00$195,777.78$190,400.00
    211721.2%$240,000.00$232,000.00$224,000.00$216,000.00$208,000.00$200,000.00$193,428.58$187,750.00$182,666.67$178,000.00
    221641.12%$224,000.00$216,000.00$208,000.00$200,000.00$192,000.00$185,666.67$180,285.72$175,500.00$171,111.11$167,000.00
    231561.04%$208,000.00$200,000.00$192,000.00$184,000.00$178,000.00$173,000.00$168,571.42$164,500.00$160,666.67$157,000.00
    241480.96%$192,000.00$184,000.00$176,000.00$170,500.00$166,000.00$162,000.00$158,285.72$154,750.00$151,333.33$148,000.00
    251420.88%$176,000.00$168,000.00$163,333.33$159,500.00$156,000.00$152,666.67$149,428.58$146,250.00$143,111.11$140,100.00
    261360.8%$160,000.00$157,000.00$154,000.00$151,000.00$148,000.00$145,000.00$142,000.00$139,000.00$136,111.11$133,300.00
    271300.77%$154,000.00$151,000.00$148,000.00$145,000.00$142,000.00$139,000.00$136,000.00$133,125.00$130,333.34$127,600.00
    281240.74%$148,000.00$145,000.00$142,000.00$139,000.00$136,000.00$133,000.00$130,142.86$127,375.00$124,666.66$122,000.00
    291180.71%$142,000.00$139,000.00$136,000.00$133,000.00$130,000.00$127,166.66$124,428.57$121,750.00$119,111.11$116,600.00
    301120.68%$136,000.00$133,000.00$130,000.00$127,000.00$124,200.00$121,500.00$118,857.14$116,250.00$113,777.78$111,400.00
    311060.65%$130,000.00$127,000.00$124,000.00$121,250.00$118,600.00$116,000.00$113,428.57$111,000.00$108,666.66$106,400.00
    321000.62%$124,000.00$121,000.00$118,333.34$115,750.00$113,200.00$110,666.66$108,285.71$106,000.00$103,777.78$101,600.00
    33940.59%$118,000.00$115,500.00$113,000.00$110,500.00$108,000.00$105,666.66$103,428.57$101,250.00$99,111.11$97,000.00
    34880.565%$113,000.00$110,500.00$108,000.00$105,500.00$103,200.00$101,000.00$98,857.14$96,750.00$94,666.66$92,600.00
    35840.54%$108,000.00$105,500.00$103,000.00$100,750.00$98,600.00$96,500.00$94,428.57$92,375.00$90,333.34$88,300.00
    36800.515%$103,000.00$100,500.00$98,333.34$96,250.00$94,200.00$92,166.66$90,142.86$88,125.00$86,111.11$84,100.00
    37760.49%$98,000.00$96,000.00$94,000.00$92,000.00$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00
    38720.47%$94,000.00$92,000.00$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00
    39680.45%$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,080.00
    40640.43%$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,088.89$68,280.00
    41600.41%$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,100.00$66,311.11$64,720.00
    42560.39%$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,114.29$64,350.00$62,800.00$61,440.00
    43520.37%$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,133.33$62,400.00$60,900.00$59,600.00$58,440.00
    44480.35%$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,000.00$62,160.00$60,466.67$59,028.57$57,800.00$56,711.11$55,760.00
    45440.33%$66,000.00$64,000.00$62,000.00$60,200.00$58,560.00$57,200.00$56,057.14$55,050.00$54,177.78$53,400.00
    46420.31%$62,000.00$60,000.00$58,266.67$56,700.00$55,440.00$54,400.00$53,485.71$52,700.00$52,000.00$51,400.00
    47400.29%$58,000.00$56,400.00$54,933.33$53,800.00$52,880.00$52,066.67$51,371.43$50,750.00$50,222.22$49,760.00
    48380.274%$54,800.00$53,400.00$52,400.00$51,600.00$50,880.00$50,266.67$49,714.29$49,250.00$48,844.45$48,480.00
    49360.26%$52,000.00$51,200.00$50,533.33$49,900.00$49,360.00$48,866.67$48,457.14$48,100.00$47,777.78$47,480.00
    50340.252%$50,400.00$49,800.00$49,200.00$48,700.00$48,240.00$47,866.67$47,542.86$47,250.00$46,977.78$46,720.00
    51320.246%$49,200.00$48,600.00$48,133.33$47,700.00$47,360.00$47,066.67$46,800.00$46,550.00$46,311.11$46,080.00
    52300.24%$48,000.00$47,600.00$47,200.00$46,900.00$46,640.00$46,400.00$46,171.43$45,950.00$45,733.33$45,520.00
    53280.236%$47,200.00$46,800.00$46,533.33$46,300.00$46,080.00$45,866.67$45,657.14$45,450.00$45,244.45$45,040.00
    54260.232%$46,400.00$46,200.00$46,000.00$45,800.00$45,600.00$45,400.00$45,200.00$45,000.00$44,800.00$44,600.00
    55240.23%$46,000.00$45,800.00$45,600.00$45,400.00$45,200.00$45,000.00$44,800.00$44,600.00$44,400.00$44,200.00
    5623.20.228%$45,600.00$45,400.00$45,200.00$45,000.00$44,800.00$44,600.00$44,400.00$44,200.00$44,000.00$43,800.00
    5722.40.226%$45,200.00$45,000.00$44,800.00$44,600.00$44,400.00$44,200.00$44,000.00$43,800.00$43,600.00$43,400.00
    5821.60.224%$44,800.00$44,600.00$44,400.00$44,200.00$44,000.00$43,800.00$43,600.00$43,400.00$43,200.00$43,000.00
    5920.80.222%$44,400.00$44,200.00$44,000.00$43,800.00$43,600.00$43,400.00$43,200.00$43,000.00$42,800.00$42,600.00
    60200.22%$44,000.00$43,800.00$43,600.00$43,400.00$43,200.00$43,000.00$42,800.00$42,600.00$42,400.00$42,200.00
    6119.20.218%$43,600.00$43,400.00$43,200.00$43,000.00$42,800.00$42,600.00$42,400.00$42,200.00$42,000.00$41,800.00
    6218.40.216%$43,200.00$43,000.00$42,800.00$42,600.00$42,400.00$42,200.00$42,000.00$41,800.00$41,600.00
    6317.60.214%$42,800.00$42,600.00$42,400.00$42,200.00$42,000.00$41,800.00$41,600.00$41,400.00
    6416.80.212%$42,400.00$42,200.00$42,000.00$41,800.00$41,600.00$41,400.00$41,200.00
    65160.21%$42,000.00$41,800.00$41,600.00$41,400.00$41,200.00$41,000.00
    Total$19,796,000.00
    6615.20.208%$41,600.00$41,400.00$41,200.00$41,000.00$40,800.00
    6714.40.206%$41,200.00$41,000.00$40,800.00$40,600.00
    6813.60.204%$40,800.00$40,600.00$40,400.00
    6912.80.202%$40,400.00$40,200.00
    70120.2%$40,000.00
