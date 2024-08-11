Track FedExCup Playoffs bubble on Sunday at Wyndham Championship
Top 70 on season-long standings after Wyndham Championship will advance to first of three Playoffs event
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Hold onto your hats. It’s the final day of a water-logged Wyndham Championship, with 70 FedExCup Playoffs berths to be finalized after the final round at Sedgefield Country Club.
After the opening round was postponed to Friday due to Tropical Storm Debby, Round 1 was completed on Saturday morning and Round 2 was completed on Sunday morning.
Some players had as many as 39 holes to complete on a marathon Sunday, including rising Florida State junior Luke Clanton, who made the cut with one stroke to spare and raced up the board with a third-round 62.
Matt Kuchar, who led the Wyndham after 36 holes, needs a win to advance to his 18th straight FedExCup Playoffs. Other players around the bubble into Sunday include Seamus Power, Victor Perez, Davis Riley and Adam Svensson. The final Playoffs berths could be determined in the final holes Sunday – or potentially Monday morning.
The top 70 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List after the Wyndham Championship will advance to the first Playoffs event, next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. The top 50 after the FedEx St. Jude will advance to the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado and qualify for next year’s Signature Events. The top 30 after the BMW Championship will qualify for the TOUR Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.
The stakes are high on Sunday at Sedgefield. Keep it here to see how the drama unfolds and click here to see who's projected in and out.