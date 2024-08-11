Track FedExCup Playoffs bubble on Sunday at Wyndham Championship

The top 70 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List after the Wyndham Championship will advance to the first Playoffs event, next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. The top 50 after the FedEx St. Jude will advance to the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado and qualify for next year’s Signature Events. The top 30 after the BMW Championship will qualify for the TOUR Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.