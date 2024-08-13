Woody Austin remembers magical 2007 win at TPC Southwind

After parring the 11th, I hit my approach into the par-4 12th, and I was just off the green. The bugaboo in my game has always been putting if I’m not hitting it close. For most of the front nine, I wasn’t hitting my approaches close enough, and that mean a bunch of pars. At the 12th, I wasn’t even on the green for my birdie chance. That’s when I thought that was probably a better position because I had a great lie and was no more than 20 feet from the cup. It was green light the whole way, and I hit a perfect little chip that rolled in for birdie.