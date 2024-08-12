Power Rankings: FedEx St. Jude Championship

FedExCup points are quadrupled during the first two legs of the Playoffs, but for everyone outside the top 50 and in position not to advance to the BMW Championship, a strong performance is required at TPC Southwind. Differences in total points upon arrival varies and matters, but consider that only Cam Davis and Hideki Matsuyama rose into the top 50 in the first field of 70 with no cut at year ago. Davis jumped 17 spots to 45th with a T6, while Matsuyama’s T16 lifted him 10 slots to 47th. They displaced Mackenzie Hughes (T58), who fell four spots to 51st, and Nick Hardy (T49), who tumbled two to 52nd. The best finishers among the 20 not to advance were recorded by Stephan Jaeger and Beau Hossler at T20. Jaeger gained five spots to reach 57th, while Hossler climbed eight to 58th.