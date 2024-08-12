Perfect 30: How to play

While 70 players will tee it up this week in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three FedExCup Playoffs events, only 30 will make it to the TOUR Championship for a shot at the FedExCup and the $18 million prize that goes along with it. There has been volatility on the bubble every year of the FedExCup dating back to 2007, and this year is sure to be no exception with some players moving into the top 30 – and some moving out. The FedExCup Starting Strokes format, introduced in 2019, also ensures that the volatility will continue right to the very last shot.