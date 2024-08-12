Perfect 30: How to play
3 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The FedExCup Playoffs are upon us, which means it’s time to test your skills at predicting which players will make it to East Lake Golf Club – and how they’ll fare once they get there.
While 70 players will tee it up this week in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three FedExCup Playoffs events, only 30 will make it to the TOUR Championship for a shot at the FedExCup and the $18 million prize that goes along with it. There has been volatility on the bubble every year of the FedExCup dating back to 2007, and this year is sure to be no exception with some players moving into the top 30 – and some moving out. The FedExCup Starting Strokes format, introduced in 2019, also ensures that the volatility will continue right to the very last shot.
So who will make it to the TOUR Championship, and how will they finish once they get there? That’s for you to decide in the new Perfect 30 presented by LocaliQ.
The object is simple: Out of the 70 players still remaining in the race for the FedExCup, pick the 30 that will ultimately qualify for the TOUR Championship. From there things get a little trickier, as you’ll need to rank them all from No. 1 to No. 30 based on how they’ll finish on the final leaderboard in Atlanta.
The goal is to rack up points based on correctly predicting both players and position. You’ll get some points for accurately placing a player to make the field for the TOUR Championship, but you’ll get more points if you can nail down specifically where they’ll finish in the standings.
Correct Picks
- 3 points per player correctly predicted into TOUR Championship field
- 15 points for each player correctly ranked in their exact final position
Now with the FedExCup Starting Strokes format, there is a possibility of ties on the final leaderboard at East Lake. If your guess for a player falls within the range of the tied positions, you’ll still get the 15-point bonus. (Example: Patrick Cantlay is predicted at No. 8 but finishes in a four-way T6).
The points add up, though, the closer you get to the top of the final standings. Additional bonuses – on top of the 15-point bonus outlined above – are awarded for correctly predicting the exact position of someone inside the top 10.
Finish position bonuses
- 20 additional points for correctly predicting the FedExCup winner
- 10 additional points for correctly predicting a player’s finish within the top five
- 5 additional points for correctly predicting a player’s finish within the top 10
There are other ways to accrue bonus points along the way. For instance, in order to get to the TOUR Championship, players must first make the 50-man BMW Championship. For every player of your 30 that makes the BMW field next week, you’ll receive one bonus point. And since everyone loves a good upset, users are incentivized to find the players that will make a move from outside the top 30 – or even from outside the top 50 – when play begins this week in Memphis.
Starting position bonuses
- 1 additional point for each player that starts in the top 30 and stays in the top 30
- 4 additional points for each player that starts Nos. 31-50 and makes top 30
- 8 additional points for each player that starts Nos. 51-70 and makes top 30
So don’t be afraid to back a player from down in the standings to make a move over the next two weeks!
If there are ties on the Perfect 30 leaderboard, they’ll be settled by two extra challenges. Entrants will predict the lowest single round at East Lake and the total birdies at East Lake.
Entries are now open, but don’t wait too long – all submissions must be made before Thursday’s opening tee time at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Once rosters lock, users will not be able to make subsequent changes to their picks.
And yes, there are prizes. The player with the most points overall will receive a $300 gift card to PGA TOUR Superstore, while second and third place will each receive a $200 gift card to PGA TOUR Superstore and fourth-10th place will each receive a $100 gift card to PGA TOUR Superstore.
So survey your options, dig into the data and take your best guess at predicting the final FedExCup standings with Perfect 30 presented by LocaliQ!
Read complete Official Rules here.