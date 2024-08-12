One-liners: Get to know all 70 players who made FedExCup Playoffs

Rank Player Comment

1 Scottie Scheffler Was already Player of the Year favorite with six wins and 14 top-10s in 16 starts, but then he went to Paris and won Olympic gold.

2 Xander Schauffele All he's done since getting smoked by McIlroy in Charlotte is win the PGA Championship and The Open Championship to close the gap.

3 Rory McIlroy Two wins this season but called himself "golf's nearly man" after latest agonizing loss in a major at U.S. Open, plus fifth at Olympics in Paris.

4 Collin Morikawa Has impressive 14 top-25s in 18 starts this season but still having trouble finishing after just one win over the last three-plus years.

5 Wyndham Clark Got off to sensational start with course record and W at Pebble Beach earlier this season, and seemed to be coming out of lull with 65-65 weekend in Paris.

6 Ludvig Åberg Final-round 73 and T4 at Genesis Scottish Open was a reminder that despite runner-up finish at Masters and other top-10 finishes he's still learning

7 Sahith Theegala After breakthrough first win in Napa last year is enjoying finest season with bevy of top-10s, including runner-up finishes at The Sentry and RBC Heritage.

8 Hideki Matsuyama Final-round 62 at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera in February was a reminder that few ride a hot streak like Matsuyama, who won bronze in Paris.

9 Sungjae Im Could well be building up to something big with seven top-15 finishes in his last nine starts, par for the course in what's been a relentlessly consistent season.

10 Shane Lowry In position to reach TOUR Championship for the first time after stellar season that saw him win Zurich Classic of New Orleans with McIlroy.

11 Patrick Cantlay Another winless season so far; four top-10 finishes include surprising final-round 72 and T4 at The Genesis Invitational.

12 Byeong Hun An Coming into his own with five top-10s, including playoff loss at Sony Open in Hawaii, as he continues to chase first TOUR win.

13 Russell Henley Four-time TOUR winner turned it up a notch in the majors this season with solo 5th at The Open and T7 at the U.S. Open.

14 Tony Finau Quietly moving forward this season with no wins but five top-10s, including a T2 at Texas Children's Houston Open, where he won in '22.

15 Akshay Bhatia Picked up second win at Valero Texas Open and nearly got No. 3 at Rocket Mortgage Classic but final-round 72 included rough three-putt on 18.

16 Matthieu Pavon Late-bloomer played way from DP World Tour to dual membership, then promptly picked up first TOUR win at Farmers Insurance Open.

17 Robert MacIntyre Another product of DP World Tour spoke of homesickness but still knocked off wins at RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open.

18 Sepp Straka Has placed in top 25 in half of his 20 starts this season, including T5s at RBC Heritage, Charles Schwab Challenge and the Memorial Tournament Presented by Workday.

19 Justin Thomas Is mostly back where he belongs after missing Playoffs last season, but no wins this season, and 154th in Strokes Gained: Putting

20 Brian Harman Has yet to miss the Playoffs in 13 years on TOUR and a runner-up finish at THE PLAYERS propelled him to one of his most consistent seasons with 10 top 25s and only two missed cuts.

21 Tom Hoge Highlight reel for season topped by final-round 62 and T3 at the Travelers Championship in June, one of 10 top-25 finishes.

22 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Career-best solo-second at The American Express with six top-25s in Signature Events.

23 Billy Horschel Back in form after a tough 2023, he grabbed his eighth TOUR win at the Corales Puntacana Championship and nearly nabbed his first major, finishing a career-best T2 at The Open.

24 Davis Thompson Broke through with maiden TOUR win at the John Deere Classic. Also had two runners-up and a T9 at the U.S. Open.

25 Aaron Rai Has caught a heater this summer with four top-fives in last five starts, capped off with Wyndham win.

26 Jason Day Six top-10s this season and trending well after a T13 at The Open and a T9 in his Olympic debut.

27 Taylor Pendrith A winner at THE CJ Cup Byrson Nelson, he's in form with back-to-back top 5s, just in time for a Presidents Cup in his home nation.

28 Chris Kirk Won The Sentry back in January but has struggled this summer with no top-25s since April.

29 Sam Burns One of only six players with an active streak of wins in three consecutive seasons. It's at risk of ending, though he extended his Playoffs streak to six seasons

30 Corey Conners Went 20-for-20 in cuts made and is peaking at the right time with six top-15s in his last 10 starts.

31 Cameron Young Added another runner-up to his resume at the Valspar Championship. Only one missed cut is a career-best.

32 Tommy Fleetwood He's still chasing that elusive first win, but he racked up some hardware with a silver medal at the Olympics. No bronze medal for his T3 at the Masters but it certainly helped his FedExCup standing.

33 Stephan Jaeger A winner at the Texas Children's Hospital Open, he was the only player to beat Scottie Scheffler in a five-event span.

34 Thomas Detry One of the 10 best putters this season, per Strokes Gained, with his T4 at the PGA Championship his career-best finish in a major.

35 Max Homa He's struggled recently but three top 10s, including a breakthrough T3 at the Masters, has buoyed his summer swoon.

36 J.T. Poston Another strong starter with back-to-back top-10s in Hawaii. He hasn't notched any others since April.

37 Adam Hadwin Finished third at Memorial and T4 at Genesis, standout showings at two of TOUR's top events of the year.

38 Si Woo Kim He missed just one cut but carded only one top-10, a T6 at THE PLAYERS.

39 Keegan Bradley Recently announced as 2025 Ryder Cup captain, notched runner-up at Sony Open and Charles Schwab Challenge.

40 Matt Fitzpatrick One of the game's top talents has some work to do to reach East Lake for the third straight year. Withdrew from the Olympics with a thumb injury.

41 Austin Eckroat Second-year TOUR pro earned first title at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

42 Alex Noren He's hitting it better than his standing would suggest, currently inside the top-15 of SG: Total. Best finish is solo-third at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

43 Tom Kim Runner-up to Scheffler in a playoff at the Travelers and most recently finished eighth at the Olympics.

44 Cam Davis Winner of Rocket Mortgage Classic for second time, among six top-25 finishes.

45 Denny McCarthy Ranks third on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting; finished runner-up at Valero Texas Open in epic duel with Akshay Bhatia.

46 Adam Scott Runner-up at Genesis Scottish Open among eight top-25 finishes in just 16 starts.

47 Max Greyserman Duke alum finished runner-up at 3M Open and Wyndham to vault inside top 70.

48 Mackenzie Hughes Canadian has accrued seven top-25s, highlighted by T3 at Valspar Championship.

49 Will Zalatoris Placed runner-up at The Genesis Invitational early in return from back injury but has found uneven results since.

50 Jake Knapp Long-hitting Californian, TOUR rookie, burst onto scene with victory at Mexico Open at Vidanta.

51 Harris English Georgia alum has made 16 cuts in 19 starts but hasn't finished better than seventh at Riviera.

52 Nick Taylor Canadian won WM Phoenix Open in raucous atmosphere in adopted hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona.

53 Patrick Rodgers A veteran of 270-plus TOUR starts without a win, but came close with a pair of T5s at RBC Heritage and Barracuda.

54 Eric Cole Qualified for Signature Events as a rookie in 2023 and hungry to get back; three top-10s this year so far.

55 Justin Rose Englishman finished runner-up at The Open Championship to dramatically launch inside top 70.

56 Ben Griffin North Carolina native and meteorology enthusiast; finished runner-up at RBC Canadian Open.

57 Viktor Hovland Reigning FedExCup champion has struggled by his standards; best finish is solo third at PGA Championship.

58 Erik van Rooyen South African's season is highlighted by T2 at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

59 Maverick McNealy Stanford alum has recovered nicely from a shoulder injury last summer; four top-10s in 2024.

60 Taylor Moore Arkansas alum has recorded seven top-25s, highlighted by runner-up at Texas Children's Houston Open.

61 Peter Malnati Affable Tennessean won Valspar Championship in emotional fashion, his first TOUR win since 2015.

62 Min Woo Lee Fashionista finished runner-up at the Cognizant Classic and Rocket Mortgage Classic.

63 Jordan Spieth Started fast with third at The Sentry and sixth at The Genesis Invitational, but has tapered off since.

64 Mark Hubbard Free-spirited Colorado native began the season with 19 straight made cuts, including third at the Zurich Classic alongside Ryan Brehm.

65 Brendon Todd University of Georgia alum finished fifth at Valero Texas Open, sixth at Bay Hill.

66 Seamus Power Irishman notched five top-25s, highlighted by a T12 at RBC Heritage.

67 Nick Dunlap Won The American Express as an amateur (not receiving FedExCup points), then won Barracuda to move into top 70.

68 Jhonattan Vegas Won 3M Open in late July to vault into a Playoffs position, his first TOUR win since 2017.

69 Emiliano Grillo Argentinian has notched six top-25s, highlighted by a T7 at Sony Open in Hawaii.