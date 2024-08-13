Expert Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Regardless of the price, I must go with my gut. Driving accuracy is big here. He’s too good off the tee. Scrambling is our one big key stat. He’s first on TOUR in Scrambling. I think the Scheffler or Schauffele Player of the Year debate gets interesting again.

Top 10: Eric Cole (+550) –

He has three top-10s in his last five starts. The knock on him will be his driver this week (108

th

in Driving Accuracy). If he can keep it in the fairway, I love the price on this.