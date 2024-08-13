Expert Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
This is the first season of a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in this week's edition of Power Rankings. In addition, don't forget to set your lineups for our new game: "Perfect 30."
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, August 13. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Sungjae Im (+3300) – One middling week won’t throw me off the scent. Im is in the midst of a heater, with six top-10s since May, and now heads to a course where he has finished T6 or better each of the last two years.
- Top 10: Justin Thomas (+275) – A winner here four years ago when it was a WGC, Thomas has a strong history at TPC Southwind. He has a pair of top-10s in recent Signature Events (RBC Heritage and Travelers Championship) against similar fields.
- Longshot: Taylor Moore (+10000) – Moore won on another ball-striker’s venue (Innisbrook) and finished fifth here a year ago, with six of his last eight rounds at TPC Southwind in the 60s.
- H2H: Corey Conners (-125) over Viktor Hovland – All eyes are on the defending FedExCup champ as he looks to just earn a spot back in the BMW field to defend his title there. Conners comes in off a top-10 in Paris and should thrive on a ball-striker’s venue.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Rory McIlroy (+1000) – TPC Southwind winners, in whatever version of tournament played here, have always excelled at Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Scheffler is the clear leader in that stat but McIlroy is next and while I can see Scheffler conserving energy in the heat, McIlroy has something to prove.
- Top 10: Adam Scott (+333) – A bold choice for me here as I have the lead in our Golfbet Expert Picks league and could go conservative, but Scott has three top 10s on this course dating back as far as 2007! Also is playing around the bubble so is motivated to do well.
- Longshot: Adam Scott (+5500) – I’ll double down on Scott here as he chases the Signature Events for next season. No reason to hold back and a recent uptick in form make him a longshot to consider.
- H2H: Tony Finau (+100) over Tom Kim – Perhaps the most under-the-radar season going because he hasn’t won but he does have five top-10s. Plus money for the guy fifth on TOUR in SG: Tee-to-Green works for me.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Xander Schauffele (+800) – Regardless of the price, I must go with my gut. Driving accuracy is big here. He’s too good off the tee. Scrambling is our one big key stat. He’s first on TOUR in Scrambling. I think the Scheffler or Schauffele Player of the Year debate gets interesting again.
- Top 10: Eric Cole (+550) – He has three top-10s in his last five starts. The knock on him will be his driver this week (108th in Driving Accuracy). If he can keep it in the fairway, I love the price on this.
- Longshot: Davis Thompson (+5500) – If our two big keys are recent form and scrambling, I’m picking the guy with a win, a T2 and a T12 in the last six weeks who is also second on TOUR in SG: Around-the-Green.
- H2H: Tommy Fleetwood (-105) over Ludvig Åberg – Fleetwood has been ho-humming along with largely unnoticed solid play this season. I was very high on Åberg two months ago but feel like his game is not at its peak right now.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Ludvig Åberg (+1800) – First Playoffs appearance will bring his first win on the season. It’s crazy to think he hasn’t won yet with how well he’s played. TPC Southwind is the perfect course model for a guy like Åberg who drives the ball great and has elite approach irons. Though he’s all set to make the TOUR Championship, I think Åberg is eager to make a splash this week in Memphis.
- Top 10: Sahith Theegala (+300) – Another guy I seriously considered to win. I like what I saw out of him at the 3M Open where he drove the ball great and gained a ton of strokes around the green. He’s knocking at the door just in time for a course he likes a lot (T13 both times he’s played here).
- Longshot: (Akshay Bhatia +8000) – I was bullish on Bhatia but recently have mentioned how he is vulnerable to severe drop-offs. Well that drop-off came and it went as he’s gone MC, T64, MC in his last three starts. The cold streak is over and Akshay will bounce back in a big way this week.
- H2H: Patrick Cantlay over Hideki Matsuyama (-120) – I hate the number here but it does feel like we have a great week coming out of Cantlay after a quiet season. Going vs Matsuyama who at any moment can get hot scares me, but I’ll trust Patty Ice.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
|Name
|Season Rank
|Season Points
|Segment Rank
|Segment Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|109
|12,934
|625
|3,052
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|309
|12,726
|736
|3,029
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|698
|12,448
|1,043
|2,963
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|776
|12,386
|1,858
|2,724
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,234
|11,907
|1,408
|2,869
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,046
|10,082
|1,286
|2,901
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Name
|Overall
|Outright
|Top 10
|H2H
|Ben Everill
|-18.37u
|-27.5u
|+0.33u
|+8.8u
|Matt DelVecchio
|-19.72u
|-32u
|+11.83u
|+0.45u
|Will Gray
|-30.3u
|-27u
|-0.25u
|-3.05u
|Chris Breece
|-30.72u
|-27u
|-0.52u
|-3.2u
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.