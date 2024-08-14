The wacky, wet and wild finishes that have come to define FedEx St. Jude Championship

The fine line between birdies and bogeys can lead to dramatic finishes. Two of the course’s hardest par 4s are on the back nine, starting with the 406-yard 12th, which wraps right around a lake. Two holes later, players face the 205-yard, par-3 14th. The lake on the right has seen plenty of visitors in recent years. Players are given a respite with the short par-4 15th and par-5 16th, which were two of the course’s easiest holes last year, before facing a pair of trying two-shotters to close the round.