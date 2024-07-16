PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
The British Open Championship, Round 1: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The first round of The Open Championship at Royal Troon takes place Thursday with all of the top players in the world ready to compete for the year's final major championship.

    Scottie Scheffler is back in action looking to win his second major of the season, along with PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele. Already with six wins this season, the world No. 1 heads to Troon off the back of a win at the Travelers Championship. Rory McIlroy will look to go one better than his heartbreaking second at the U.S. Open. Tiger Woods will tee it up in Scotland and will play all four majors for the first time in a season since 2019.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1:30-4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA), 3-4:15 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Saturday: 5-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio: Championship broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM (Channel 92) and on the SXM App on Thursday and Friday at 2 a.m.

    • Thursday-Friday: 2 a.m.-conclusion of play
    • Saturday-Sunday: 4 a.m.-conclusion of play

    Online: Various feeds available via TheOpen.com/watch

    Editor's note:The R&A, which owns and operates The Open Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the 3M Open.

