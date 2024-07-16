The British Open Championship, Round 1: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

Scottie Scheffler is back in action looking to win his second major of the season, along with PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele. Already with six wins this season, the world No. 1 heads to Troon off the back of a win at the Travelers Championship. Rory McIlroy will look to go one better than his heartbreaking second at the U.S. Open. Tiger Woods will tee it up in Scotland and will play all four majors for the first time in a season since 2019.