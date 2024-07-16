Why The British Open Championship might be Tiger Woods’ best chance

More than any of the other three majors, The Open rewards guile over brawn. As Woods reminded Tuesday, you can drive it as long as you like, but if your ball trickles into a pot bunker, you won’t be able to advance it very far with your second, sometimes splashing out sideways or even backward. The Open also allows players to knock the ball along the firm, bouncy turf rather than carry it prodigious distances in the air.