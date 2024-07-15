The First Look: The 152nd Open Championship

FIELD NOTES: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to action after his playoff triumph at the Travelers Championship. Scheffler has won six times on TOUR so far this season, including the Masters. He finished T8 at the PGA Championship and T41 at the U.S. Open. Scheffler has never finished outside the top 25 in the three Open Championships he’s played in his career … Scotland’s own Robert MacIntyre heads to Royal Troon a conquering hero, having won the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday – his second TOUR title in as many months. MacIntyre went 4 under for his final five holes at The Renaissance Club to take the title by one over Adam Scott. MacIntyre finished tied for sixth in his Open Championship debut in 2019 and has one other top-10 finish at The Open in his career … Brian Harman is looking to become the first player since Padraig Harrington in 2008-09 to go back-to-back at The Open. Six of the last seven Open winners at Royal Troon have been American (Henrik Stenson in 2016 the lone non-American to do it). Harman has three top-10s this season and has finished T19-T6-1 in the last three Open Championships … This will mark the first year since 2019 that Tiger Woods will play in four major championships. After making the cut at Augusta National, however, he failed to find the weekend at the PGA Championship or the U.S. Open. Woods, a three-time winner of The Open, did not play The Open the last time it was hosted at Royal Troon, but he finished T9 in 2004 … Rory McIlroy is looking to put the heartbreak of the U.S. Open behind him at another major championship. McIlroy, who missed two short putts down the stretch at Pinehurst, is making his 15th start at The Open. He finished T4 at the Genesis Scottish Open as he looks to end his decade-long winless drought at majors … Collin Morikawa won The Open in his debut in 2021 but has since missed two straight cuts at this major. He has, however, competed in the final group at both the Masters and the PGA Championship – and was in the mix at the U.S. Open … Xander Schauffele is one of only two players to finish inside the top 10 at each major championship this season and has seven top-10 finishes in his last nine events overall.