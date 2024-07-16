Rory McIlroy on condolences, hugs and missing Tiger text after U.S. Open

“Just basically, as you know, I'm your friend,” Woods said. “I know this is a difficult moment. We've all been there as champions. We all lose. Unfortunately, it just happened, and the raw emotion of it, it's still there, and it's going to be there for, I'm sure, some time. The faster he's able to get back on a horse and get back into contention, like he did last week (McIlroy tied for fourth at the Genesis Scottish Open), the better it is for him.”