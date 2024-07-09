5H AGO
ISCO Championship, Round 1: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 1 of the ISCO Championship takes place Thursday at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
This is the third year that the ISCO Championship is a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour meaning that upwards of 50 DP World Tour pros will be teeing it up this week in Kentucky.
Amateur Luke Clanton and PGA TOUR University alum Michael Thorbjornsen are in the field following T2 finishes at last week's John Deere Classic. Hayden Springer, fresh off a 59 in the first round at John Deere, is also in the field and looks to continue his strong form after back-to-back top 10s.
Here's what you need to know to follow the action from Kentucky.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)