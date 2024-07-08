Monday qualifiers: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The ISCO Championship offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at Keene Trace Golf Club via a Monday qualifier. Boone's Trace National Golf Club in Richmond, Kentucky, hosts the 18-hole qualifier with the low four scores advancing to the ISCO Championship. In the case of a tie for qualifying positions, a hole-by-hole playoff will occur to determine the four qualifiers.
Monday's qualifier will include a mix of promising up-and-comers and wily veterans, looking to earn spots in Kentucky's second PGA TOUR event of the season.
Young players of intrigue include recent Ohio State grad Maxwell Moldovan (who has qualified for the past three U.S. Opens), Indiana native Jack Sparrow (grandson of Fuzzy Zoeller), rising University of Kentucky senior Jansen Preston, and former Yale standout James Nicholas.