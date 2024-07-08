PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Monday qualifiers: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The ISCO Championship offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at Keene Trace Golf Club via a Monday qualifier. Boone's Trace National Golf Club in Richmond, Kentucky, hosts the 18-hole qualifier with the low four scores advancing to the ISCO Championship. In the case of a tie for qualifying positions, a hole-by-hole playoff will occur to determine the four qualifiers.

    Monday's qualifier will include a mix of promising up-and-comers and wily veterans, looking to earn spots in Kentucky's second PGA TOUR event of the season.

    Young players of intrigue include recent Ohio State grad Maxwell Moldovan (who has qualified for the past three U.S. Opens), Indiana native Jack Sparrow (grandson of Fuzzy Zoeller), rising University of Kentucky senior Jansen Preston, and former Yale standout James Nicholas.

    Click here to track all scores from Monday's qualifier.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.