Future shock: Michael Thorbjornsen, Luke Clanton continue ascent at ISCO Championship

Clanton and Thorbjornsen took separate paths to this point – Clanton grew up in South Florida, Thorbjornsen in Massachusetts, and their colleges are situated on different coasts – but the similarities are striking. They expect to contend on TOUR, now and in the future, employing a fearless brand of golf with the requisite high ball and clubhead speeds that represent the game’s youth movement. Clanton has ascended to the No. 2 spot on the World Amateur Golf Ranking and has accrued 10 points on PGA TOUR University Accelerated, halfway to the 20 points required to earn automatic TOUR membership following the next academic year (he has expressed intent to return to Florida State for his junior season and tend to unfinished business of a Seminole national championship in men’s golf). Thorbjornsen earned automatic TOUR membership as No. 1 on this year’s PGA TOUR University Ranking for graduating seniors, finalized after the NCAA Championship, and the John Deere marked just his third professional start.