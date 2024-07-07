Luke Clanton becomes first amateur with back-to-back top-10s on TOUR since 1958

Numbers aside, Clanton has the game for a long and successful career at the highest level. Wherever he’s going, he doesn’t appear in too much of a rush to get there, choosing to savor these moments and experiences. He appeared genuinely moved Sunday when learning where his back-to-back top-10s stacked in historical context – the last to do so was Billy Joe Patton at the 1957 U.S. Open and 1958 Masters. Patton was a career amateur who played on six U.S. Walker Cup teams, finished third at the 1954 Masters as an amateur and received the USGA’s Bob Jones Award in 1982 – the organization’s highest honor, recognizing distinguished sportsmanship in golf.