The First Look: ISCO Championship

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Luke Clanton is back in action on the PGA TOUR after a tremendous back-to-back stretch. Clanton followed a T10 finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a runner-up at last week’s John Deere Classic, becoming the first amateur to record back-to-back top-10s on TOUR since 1958. Clanton is a rising junior at Florida State University and now holds nine PGA TOUR University Accelerated points – chasing the 20 cumulative points needed to collect automatic PGA TOUR membership following the next academic year. Given his recent play, the amateur is the betting favorite this week … Kentucky native John Marshall Butler, an Auburn alum, will make his PGA TOUR debut. Butler, who had a celebrated amateur career, finished T5 at PGA TOUR Americas’ The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist to start his professional career last month. Butler was part of Auburn’s 2024 NCAA Championship-winning squad (with Jackson Koivun), a team that captured 10 collegiate wins… University of Kentucky alum Alex Goff will make his PGA TOUR debut. The 2020 Kentucky Amateur champion made the All-SEC Second Team for 2023-24 and was the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year thanks to leading the team with a 70.55 scoring average – the program’s best in 30 years … Another University of Kentucky alum (and Louisville native), Cooper Musselman is back in action on TOUR. He finished 119th on last year’s Korn Ferry Tour Points List and will be teeing it up at the ISCO Championship for the third time … Stephen Stallings Jr. returns to his home-state TOUR event. Stallings, who had a tremendous career as a high school golfer and was named captain of the University of Kentucky golf team while there, has played 12 TOUR events. He’s teed it up twice on the Korn Ferry Tour this season … Neal Shipley tees it up for the fifth time on TOUR this season, and for the third time after finishing as low amateur at both the Masters and the U.S. Open. Shipley finished T20 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic but missed the cut at the John Deere Classic … Major champion Jason Dufner and TOUR winner Adam Long round out the sponsor exemptions.