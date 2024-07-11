2H AGO
ISCO Championship, Round 2: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 2 of the ISCO Championship continues Friday at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
This is the third year that the ISCO Championship is a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour meaning that upwards of 50 DP World Tour pros will be teeing it up this week in Kentucky.
Pierceson Coody came out firing in Kentucky with an 11-under 61 on Thursday, taking a three-stroke lead after Round 1. Hayden Springer, coming off the strength of a 59 at last week's John Deere Classic, is tied with Rico Hoey at 8-under, three back of Coody.
Here's what you need to know to follow the action from Kentucky.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)