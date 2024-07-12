ISCO Championship, Round 3: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the ISCO Championship continues Saturday at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
This is the third year that the ISCO Championship is a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour meaning that upwards of 50 DP World Tour pros will be teeing it up this week in Kentucky.
First-round leader Pierceson Coody remained on top after Friday and holds a two-stroke lead heading into the weekend. He remained steady with a Friday 67 to position himself two above the three-way tie of Rico Hoey, Chez Reavie and Matthis Besard. The cutline settled at 8-under after Round 2 concluded, marking the lowest in PGA TOUR history.
Here's what you need to know to follow the action from Kentucky.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alert: Tune in this weekend to "One Shot Away," airing Saturday on CBS:
- "One Shot Away": Season 5, Ep. 4
- Tune in Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS for the fourth episode in PGA TOUR's latest docuseries chronicling the ups and downs on the PGA TOUR’s premier pathway circuit, through the lens of Korn Ferry Tour players. Featuring access in and outside the ropes, episode four focuses on the return of veteran Kevin Roy, college standout Fred Biondi navigating through his season long struggles, and the recent hot streak of Cooper Dossey.
One Shot Away Season 5, Ep. 4 trailer
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)