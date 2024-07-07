In third pro start, Michael Thorbjornsen shares second at John Deere Classic

The youth movement is at the forefront of professional golf. Thorbjornsen, 22, looks to become a central part of it. The Stanford alum finished No. 1 on this year’s PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn automatic TOUR membership – narrowly edging Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht for the top spot after the NCAA Championship – and the John Deere marked his third start as a TOUR member. It was an inauspicious start to his pro career (T39 at the Travelers Championship, missed cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic), but Thorbjornsen’s combination of talent and poise was apparent in the Quad Cities. The Massachusetts native held sixth place into the final round, but he surged Sunday with birdies at Nos. 4 and 6 followed by an electric run of six straight birdies at Nos. 8-13 – all coming from inside 12 feet. It was a ball-striking clinic, cutting Thompson’s six-shot advantage to three strokes and giving the eventual winner something to think about.