Power Rankings: ISCO Championship

Neal Shipley … While his contemporaries were hogging the attention in the Quad Cities, he was merely an observer after missing the cut, but don’t forget about him. He’s already performed well enough to know that he belongs, and with everything to gain, he can open the throttle and go flag-hunting. Keene Trace is the ideal stage for his talent to shine.

John Marshall Butler … Just when you were wondering who’s next, the recent national champion at Auburn enters the chat. After upending Neal Shipley in the semifinals of the NCAA Division 1 Championship, 2 and 1, he clinched the title by defeating Luke Clanton by the same score in the anchor match of the finale. Butler, who is a native of Louisville, Kentucky, also captured victories in two of his last three starts before the SEC Championship. Scaled to as high as 30th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

J.J. Spaun … At 150th in the FedExCup and with his winner’s exemption expiring this year, he’s answering the bell after months of silence. Couldn’t find any traction until a T10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That laid the foundation for a T23 at the John Deere Classic. Second appearance at Keene Trace (T47, 2021).