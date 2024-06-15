How to watch the U.S. Open, Round 4: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times

Bryson DeChambeau leads the U.S. Open by three strokes over Rory McIlroy, Matthieu Pavon and Patrick Cantlay heading into the final round. DeChambeau built his lead with a 67 on Saturday, becoming the only player to post three rounds in the 60s this week at Pinehurst No. 2. Hideki Matsuyama and Ludvig Åberg sit at 2-under looking to join the chasing pack.