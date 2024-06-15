PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

How to watch the U.S. Open, Round 4: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The final round of the 124th U.S. Open is set to take center stage from Pinehurst, North Carolina, where historic Pinehurst No. 2 hosts for the fourth time.

    Bryson DeChambeau leads the U.S. Open by three strokes over Rory McIlroy, Matthieu Pavon and Patrick Cantlay heading into the final round. DeChambeau built his lead with a 67 on Saturday, becoming the only player to post three rounds in the 60s this week at Pinehurst No. 2. Hideki Matsuyama and Ludvig Åberg sit at 2-under looking to join the chasing pack.

    DeChambeau will look to hold off the challengers to win his second U.S. Open and second major championship of his career on Sunday.

    Click here for tee times and the leaderboard.

    HOW TO FOLLOW

    NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 20 at the Travelers Championship.

    Television:

    • Sunday: 9 a.m.-noon (USA), noon-7 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio on SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio:

    • Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

    Streaming: Various via USOpen.com. Featured Holes and Featured Groups to be announced.

    For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.

    MUST READS

    Five things to know ahead of Sunday at U.S. Open

    Rory McIlroy preaches patience as he seeks to end majors drought at U.S. Open

    How two U.S. Open contenders were undone by one of Pinehurst's shortest holes

    With third-round 66, Collin Morikawa proves low scores are attainable on U.S. Open weekend

    Scottie Scheffler fails to make move at U.S. Open

    Purse breakdown: 124th U.S. Open

    Tiger Woods among notables to miss cut at U.S. Open

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.