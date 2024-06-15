How to watch the U.S. Open, Round 4: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The final round of the 124th U.S. Open is set to take center stage from Pinehurst, North Carolina, where historic Pinehurst No. 2 hosts for the fourth time.
Bryson DeChambeau leads the U.S. Open by three strokes over Rory McIlroy, Matthieu Pavon and Patrick Cantlay heading into the final round. DeChambeau built his lead with a 67 on Saturday, becoming the only player to post three rounds in the 60s this week at Pinehurst No. 2. Hideki Matsuyama and Ludvig Åberg sit at 2-under looking to join the chasing pack.
DeChambeau will look to hold off the challengers to win his second U.S. Open and second major championship of his career on Sunday.
HOW TO FOLLOW
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 20 at the Travelers Championship.
Television:
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-noon (USA), noon-7 p.m. (NBC)
Radio on SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio:
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Streaming: Various via USOpen.com. Featured Holes and Featured Groups to be announced.
For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.