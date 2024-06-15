Scottie Scheffler fails to make move at U.S. Open
2 Min Read
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
PINEHURST, N.C. – Scottie Scheffler had the benefit of an early tee time Saturday, which presented the potential to see Pinehurst before it became even firmer and faster under the baking North Carolina sun.
He wasn’t able to make a move, however, after struggling again with his putting. Scheffler, who made the U.S. Open’s cut on the number, shot a third-round 71 on Saturday to post a three-round total of 6-over 216 (71-74-71). After struggling on the greens again, the FedExCup leader called Saturday “another frustrating day” at Pinehurst No. 2
“Today was a day where I thought I played a lot better than my score,” Scheffler said. “I'm having a lot of trouble reading these greens. I had a lot of putts today where I felt like I hit it really good. I looked up and they were not going the way I thought they were going to go.
“My swing today felt a lot better than it did yesterday,” he added. “I felt like the last 27 holes I've played, I've hit it really nice, but I just haven't been able to hit it quite close enough, which is difficult around this course. I haven't been able to hole the putts the last few today.”
Scheffler has gained more than five strokes on the field with his approach play, but it has been negated by his putting. He has missed 10 putts inside 10 feet through three rounds. Improved putting has been key to his success this season, but he is now on pace for his worst finish of the season.
Scheffler has won five of his past eight starts, with two runners-up in that span, as well. His lone finish outside the top 10 in 13 starts this year is a T17 at The American Express. He was sitting outside the top 40 when he finished his round Saturday, however.
Saturday was Scheffler’s fourth consecutive over-par round after he also closed last week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a 2-over 74. Of course, that round was still good enough for him to pick up his fifth win of the season. This is the first time as a professional that Scheffler has posted four consecutive rounds as a professional.
“The game of golf is a mental torture chamber at times,” Scheffler said, “especially the U.S. Open.”
Even for the world’s best player.
Sean Martin is a senior editor for the PGA TOUR. He is a 2004 graduate of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Attending a small school gave him a heart for the underdog, which is why he enjoys telling stories of golf's lesser-known players. Follow Sean Martin on Twitter.