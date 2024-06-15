With third-round 66, Collin Morikawa proves low scores are attainable on U.S. Open weekend

Opening rounds of 70-74 suggested that Morikawa might not be a factor this weekend, after showing strong form in the season’s first two majors – T3 at the Masters, T4 at the PGA Championship – corresponding with a recent return to longtime swing coach Rick Sessinghaus. He arrived at Pinehurst on the strength of a runner-up at last week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, one back of Scottie Scheffler. He’s seventh on the Official World Golf Ranking, battling Patrick Cantlay (ninth in the OWGR, T2 into the weekend at the U.S. Open) for the final spot on the United States’ four-person Olympics men’s golf team (qualification is finalized after the U.S. Open). He was, in a word, trending.