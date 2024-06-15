How two U.S. Open contenders were undone by one of Pinehurst's shortest holes

Finau, playing in the day’s third-to-last group, was 4-under par and just three behind DeChambeau when he arrived at No. 13. Finau hit the fairway but his approach shot spun off the green and down the same slope fronting the green. Finau used a putter from 30 yards away but hit it too strongly and saw his ball come to rest in the same bunker that Åberg would find. And, like Åberg, his bunker shot rolled through the green. His fifth shot stopped 7 feet from the hole, but Finau couldn’t convert the putt for double.