Five things to know ahead of Sunday at 124th U.S. Open

Yet that double bogey also proved a Pinehurst axiom, that no lead is truly safe. DeChambeau appeared to play a safe shot to the green’s front-left portion, but the ball caught the turtleback slope and funneled off the front of the green. He caught his third shot heavy, the ball again landing on the green and rolling back down off the front, and he couldn’t get up and down. All of Pinehurst No. 2’s distinctive green complexes are perilous; despite the minimal water hazards and penalty areas, the greens’ varied slopes can be seen as mini-penalties. Big numbers can come at any moment – case in point, triple bogeys by Åberg and Finau at the short par-4 13th (which played just 368 yards on Saturday). Åberg trails by five into Sunday, Finau by six.

