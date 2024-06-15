Rory McIlroy preaches patience as he seeks to end majors drought at U.S. Open

Pinehurst is not a place where pursuers can force the issue. McIlroy will need to focus on making pars and hope for mistakes from his fellow contenders. It’s the sensible approach but also one that can be frustrating when compared to McIlroy’s former style of play. He once was able to dominate courses in a way that few others can. We saw it as recently as last month, when he played an eight-hole stretch in the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship in 8-under par to turn a tight duel with Xander Schauffele into a rout.

