U.S. Open: Tee times announced for Round 3 at Pinehurst
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Pinehurst No. 2 has tested this year's U.S. Open field, as only 15 of the 156-man field remain under par heading into the weekend at the third major of the season. The cut line, finalized at 5-over on Friday evening, leaves 74 contenders looking to hoist the trophy Sunday evening, lead by world No. 6 Ludvig Åberg, who's making his U.S. Open debut. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished right on the 5-over threshold, while three-time U.S. Open champion Tiger Woods is among those that fell short and won't stick around for the weekend.
The final pairing of Åberg and Bryson DeChambeau will tee off at 3:35 p.m. ET. Other notable pairings include Scheffler and Cameron Young at 10:01 a.m. and Rory McIlroy teeing it up alongside Tony Finau at 3:13 p.m.
See the full list of pairings for Round 3 below (all times ET):
8:44 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Sahith Theegala
8:55 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari
9:06 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Greyserman
9:17 a.m.: Justin Lower, Dean Burmester
9:28 a.m.: Tom McKibbin, Brandon Wu
9:39 a.m.: Luke Clanton (a), Brendon Todd
9:50 a.m.: Ben Kohles, Shane Lowry
10:01 a.m.: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
10:12 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Greyson Sigg
10:23 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, David Puig
10:39 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley
10:50 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Wyndham Clark
11:01 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Neal Shipley (a)
11:12 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger
11:23 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith
11:34 a.m.: Gunnar Broin (a), Brian Campbell
11:45 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth
11:56 a.m.: Harris English, Christian Bezuidenhout
12:07 p.m.: Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard
12:18 p.m.: Isaiah Salinda, Davis Thompson
12:45 p.m.: Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott
12:56 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber
1:07 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Brian Harman
1:18 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, Sam Bennett
1:29 p.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Seonghyeon Kim
1:40 p.m.: Frankie Capan III, Taylor Pendrith
1:51 p.m.: Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia
2:02 p.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Sam Burns
2:13 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Zac Blair
2:24 p.m.: Corey Conners, Tim Widing
2:40 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele
2:51 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim
3:02 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Matthieu Pavon
3:13 p.m.: Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy
3:24 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry
3:35 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg