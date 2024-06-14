PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
U.S. Open: Tee times announced for Round 3 at Pinehurst

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Pinehurst No. 2 has tested this year's U.S. Open field, as only 15 of the 156-man field remain under par heading into the weekend at the third major of the season. The cut line, finalized at 5-over on Friday evening, leaves 74 contenders looking to hoist the trophy Sunday evening, lead by world No. 6 Ludvig Åberg, who's making his U.S. Open debut. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished right on the 5-over threshold, while three-time U.S. Open champion Tiger Woods is among those that fell short and won't stick around for the weekend.

    The final pairing of Åberg and Bryson DeChambeau will tee off at 3:35 p.m. ET. Other notable pairings include Scheffler and Cameron Young at 10:01 a.m. and Rory McIlroy teeing it up alongside Tony Finau at 3:13 p.m.

    See the full list of pairings for Round 3 below (all times ET):

    8:44 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Sahith Theegala
    8:55 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari
    9:06 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Greyserman
    9:17 a.m.: Justin Lower, Dean Burmester
    9:28 a.m.: Tom McKibbin, Brandon Wu
    9:39 a.m.: Luke Clanton (a), Brendon Todd
    9:50 a.m.: Ben Kohles, Shane Lowry
    10:01 a.m.: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
    10:12 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Greyson Sigg
    10:23 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, David Puig
    10:39 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley
    10:50 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Wyndham Clark
    11:01 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Neal Shipley (a)
    11:12 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger
    11:23 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith
    11:34 a.m.: Gunnar Broin (a), Brian Campbell
    11:45 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth
    11:56 a.m.: Harris English, Christian Bezuidenhout
    12:07 p.m.: Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard
    12:18 p.m.: Isaiah Salinda, Davis Thompson
    12:45 p.m.: Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott
    12:56 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber
    1:07 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Brian Harman
    1:18 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, Sam Bennett
    1:29 p.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Seonghyeon Kim
    1:40 p.m.: Frankie Capan III, Taylor Pendrith
    1:51 p.m.: Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia
    2:02 p.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Sam Burns
    2:13 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Zac Blair
    2:24 p.m.: Corey Conners, Tim Widing
    2:40 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele
    2:51 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim
    3:02 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Matthieu Pavon
    3:13 p.m.: Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy
    3:24 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry
    3:35 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg

