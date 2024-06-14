U.S. Open: Tee times announced for Round 3 at Pinehurst

Pinehurst No. 2 has tested this year's U.S. Open field, as only 15 of the 156-man field remain under par heading into the weekend at the third major of the season. The cut line, finalized at 5-over on Friday evening, leaves 74 contenders looking to hoist the trophy Sunday evening, lead by world No. 6 Ludvig Åberg, who's making his U.S. Open debut. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished right on the 5-over threshold, while three-time U.S. Open champion Tiger Woods is among those that fell short and won't stick around for the weekend.