How to watch the U.S. Open, Round 2: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times

Patrick Cantlay rushed to a hot start and took the lead in the morning wave at Pinehurst with a 5-under 65. Rory McIlroy matched him in the afternoon wave, and the two of them remain tied on top after Thursday concluded. Ludvig Åberg, making his U.S. Open debut, sits one back at 4-under, while Frenchman Matthieu Pavon finished tied with Bryson DeChambeau at 3-under. Three-time U.S. Open champion Tiger Woods carded a 4-over 74.