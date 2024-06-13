How to watch the U.S. Open, Round 2: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times
1 Min Read
A scenic view of the par-3 sixth hole at Pinehurst No. 2 at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 124th U.S. Open heads to Pinehurst, North Carolina, with historic Pinehurst No. 2 hosting for the fourth time.
Patrick Cantlay rushed to a hot start and took the lead in the morning wave at Pinehurst with a 5-under 65. Rory McIlroy matched him in the afternoon wave, and the two of them remain tied on top after Thursday concluded. Ludvig Åberg, making his U.S. Open debut, sits one back at 4-under, while Frenchman Matthieu Pavon finished tied with Bryson DeChambeau at 3-under. Three-time U.S. Open champion Tiger Woods carded a 4-over 74.
HOW TO FOLLOW
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 20 at the Travelers Championship.
Television:
- Friday: 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1-7 p.m. (NBC), 7-8 p.m. (Peacock)
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-noon (USA), noon- 8 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-noon (USA), noon-7 p.m. (NBC)
Radio on SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio:
- Friday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Streaming: Various via USOpen.com. Featured Holes and Featured Groups to be announced.
For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.