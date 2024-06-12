What is the cut at 124th U.S. Open?
The cutline at the 124th U.S. Open will be made after the second round and include the top 60 players and ties. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PINEHURST, N.C. – The U.S. Open offers perhaps the most challenging cut line in professional golf. Amidst this week’s firm, fast conditions at Pinehurst No. 2, it won’t be any easier.
The top 60 players and ties will make the 36-hole cut at the U.S. Open, with no cut between the third and fourth rounds. It’s a contrast from the season’s other majors – the PGA Championship and The Open Championship each take 70 players and ties through 36 holes. The Masters takes the top 50 and ties, but the field at Augusta National is traditionally less than 100 players, compared to the 156-player fields at the season’s other three major championships. (The top 65 and ties make the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship, also a 156-player field).
Prior to 2012, the U.S. Open also implemented a 10-shot rule, where any additional players within 10 shots of the lead would also make the 36-hole cut. This rule was removed to keep too many players from making the cut and to maintain the pace of weekend play, said former USGA executive director Mike Davis at the time – 108 players made the cut, for example, at the 1996 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills.
The U.S. Open’s history of demanding course conditions means that the event often features one of the season’s highest cut lines. Last year’s cut at Los Angeles Country Club was a modest 2-over, but early-week conversation at Pinehurst indicates this week’s cut could come a few strokes higher. The venue’s abundant wiregrass will cause unpredictable lies – compounding the challenge of Donald Ross’ turtleback greens with severe runoff areas.
Friday’s cut line pressure is unlike anything in pro golf – and it’s magnified at the U.S. Open.