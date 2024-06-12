What is the cut at 124th U.S. Open?

The top 60 players and ties will make the 36-hole cut at the U.S. Open, with no cut between the third and fourth rounds. It’s a contrast from the season’s other majors – the PGA Championship and The Open Championship each take 70 players and ties through 36 holes. The Masters takes the top 50 and ties, but the field at Augusta National is traditionally less than 100 players, compared to the 156-player fields at the season’s other three major championships. (The top 65 and ties make the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship, also a 156-player field).