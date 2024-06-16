Late dad on mind, U.S. Open first-timer Justin Lower has Sunday to remember

After a third-round 74, he stood T58 into Sunday’s final round in the Carolina Sandhills. It’s not always easy to get fired up for an early final-round start, from well back in the pack, but this day was different. Lower was motivated to post a good score to conclude his first major – these opportunities are fickle, he knew. (He rarely attempted U.S. Open qualifying as a Korn Ferry Tour member, as he didn’t want to surrender points toward a TOUR card – the Korn Ferry Tour has since added a provision for equivalent FedExCup points earned at the U.S. Open to cross over to the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.) He doesn’t take TOUR life for granted; he has seen one of his closest friends on TOUR, Jim Knous, recently depart from the pro game to take a full-time “normal” job with PING. He misses Knous out here, he said this week. He knows nothing is given in the cutthroat world of professional golf, with hundreds of players separated by fractional margins.