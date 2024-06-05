Inside the Field: 124th U.S. Open

1. Winners of the U.S. Open Championship over the last ten years (2014-23)

2. From the 2023 U.S. Open, the ten lowest scorers and anyone tying for 10th place

3. Winner of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship

4. Winner of the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship

5. Winners of the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships, and the 2023 U.S. Amateur runner-up (must be an amateur)

6. Winners of the Masters Tournament from 2020-2024

7. Winners of the PGA of America Championship from 2019-2024

8. Winners of The Open Championship from 2019-23

9. Winners of The Players Championship from 2022-2024

10. Winner of the 2023 European BMW PGA Championship

11. Those players who qualified and were eligible for the season-ending 2023 Tour Championship

12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award full-point allocation for the FedEx Cup, from the conclusion of the 2023 U.S. Open to the initiation of the 2024 U.S. Open

13. The Top 5 players in the 2024 FedExCup standings as of May 20, 2024 who are not otherwise exempt

14. The points leader from the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season using combined points earned on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points Standings and points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals

15. The top two players from the final 2023 Race to Dubai Rankings who are not otherwise exempt as of May 20, 2024

16. The top player on the 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings as of May 20, 2024 who is not otherwise exempt

17. Winner of 2023 The Amateur Championship conducted by The R&A (must be an amateur)

18. Winner of the 2023 Mark H. McCormack Medal (Men's World Amateur Golf Ranking; must be an amateur)

19. Winner of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Individual Golf Championship (must be an amateur)

20. Winner of the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)

21. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of May 20, 2024.

22. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of June 10, 2024 (if not previously exempt)

23. Special exemptions as selected by the USGA