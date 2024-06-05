Inside the Field: 124th U.S. Open
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The year's second major championship is almost here, and the best in the world are punching their tickets to Pinehurst No. 2 for the 124th edition of the U.S. Open.
The USGA uses a variety of different qualification methods to fill out the field for the U.S. Open, with the alpha field list first revealed on Wednesday, June 5, after the conclusion of open qualifying on the Longest Day in Golf.
Check below for a list of all players who have qualified for the 124th U.S. Open thus far. The key for how each player qualified (indicated by the number following their name) is provided at the bottom of the page.
- Ludvig Åberg, 21
- Byeong-Hun An, 21
- Sam Bairstow, Qualifier
- Parker Bell (a), Qualifer
- Sam Bennett, Qualifier
- Daniel Berger, Qualifier
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 21
- Akshay Bhatia, 21
- Zac Blair, Qualifier
- Keegan Bradley, 11, 21
- Gunnar Broin (a), Qualifier
- Jackson Buchanan (a), Qualifier
- Dean Burmester, Qualifier
- Sam Burns, 11, 21
- Brian Campbell, Qualifier
- Patrick Cantlay, 11, 21
- Frankie Capan III, Qualifier
- Eugenio Chacarra, Qualifier
- John Chin, Qualifier
- Luke Clanton (a), Qualifier
- Wyndham Clark, 1, 2, 11, 21
- Eric Cole, 21
- Corey Conners, 11, 21
- Cameron Davis, Qualifier
- Jason Day, 11, 21
- Santiago De la Fuente (a), 20
- Bryson DeChambeau, 1, 21
- Thomas Detry, 21
- Nick Dunlap, 4
- Nicolas Echavarria, Qualifier
- Austin Eckroat, 2, 21
- Harris English, 2, 21
- Tony Finau, 11, 21
- Matt Fitzpatrick, 1, 11, 21
- Tommy Fleetwood, 2, 11, 21
- Grant Forrest, Qualifier
- Rickie Fowler, 2, 11, 21
- Ryan Fox, 10
- Lucas Glover, 11, 12, 21
- Max Greyserman, Qualifier
- Emiliano Grillo, 11, 21
- Chesson Hadley, Qualifier
- Adam Hadwin, 21
- Stewart Hagestad (a), 5
- Brian Harman, 8, 11, 21
- Tyrrell Hatton, 11, 21
- Russell Henley, 11, 21
- Jim Herman, Qualifier
- Harry Higgs, Qualifier
- Rico Hoey, Qualifier
- Tom Hoge, 21
- Nicolai Højgaard, 21
- Max Homa, 11, 21
- Billy Horschel, 13
- Rikuya Hoshino, 16
- Beau Hossler, Qualifier
- Viktor Hovland, 11, 12, 21
- Mark Hubbard, Qualifier
- Mackenzie Hughes, 13
- Sungjae Im, 11, 21
- Ryo Ishikawa, Qualifier
- Stephan Jaeger, 21
- Ben James (a), Qualifier
- Casey Jarvis, Qualifier
- Carter Jenkins, Qualifier
- Dustin Johnson, 1, 2, 6
- Takumi Kanaya, Qualifier
- Sung Kang, Qualifier
- Riki Kawamoto, Qualifier
- Martin Kaymer, 1
- Bryan Kim (a), 5
- S.H. Kim, Qualifier
- Si Woo Kim, 11, 21
- Tom Kim, 2, 21
- Chris Kirk, 21
- Kurt Kitayama, 21
- Frederik Kjettrup (a), Qualifier
- Jake Knapp, 21
- Brooks Koepka, 1, 7, 21
- Ben Kohles, 14
- Matt Kuchar, Qualifier
- Min Woo Lee, 2, 21
- Justin Lower, Qualifier
- Shane Lowry, 8, 21
- Willie Mack III, Qualifier
- Peter Malnati, 13
- Matteo Manassero, Qualifier
- Richard Mansell, Qualifier
- Hideki Matsuyama, 6, 21
- Logan McAllister, Qualifier
- Denny McCarthy, 21
- Ashton McCulloch (a), Qualifier
- Michael McGowan, Qualifier
- Rory McIlroy, 2, 11, 12, 21
- Tom McKibbin, Qualifier
- Mac Meissner, Qualifier
- Adrian Meronk, 15
- Phil Mickelson, 7
- Edoardo Molinari, Qualifier
- Francesco Molinari, Qualifier
- Taylor Moore, 11, 21
- Omar Morales (a), Qualifier
- Collin Morikawa, 7, 8, 11, 21
- Chris Naegel, Qualifier
- Alex Noren, 21
- Matthieu Pavon, 21
- Taylor Pendrith, 13
- Victor Perez, 15
- Chris Petefish, Qualifier
- J.T. Poston, 21
- Samus Power, Qualifier
- Colin Prater (a), Qualifier
- David Puig, Qualifier
- Jon Rahm, 1, 2, 6, 11, 21
- Aaron Rai, Qualifier
- Charles Reiter, Qualifier
- Brandon Robinson Thompson, Qualifier
- Robert Rock, Qualifier
- Justin Rose, 21
- Gordon Sargent (a), 18
- Isaiah Salinda, Qualifier
- Carson Schaake, Qualifier
- Xander Schauffele, 2, 7, 11, 21
- Scottie Scheffler, 2, 6, 9, 11, 12, 21
- Adam Schenk, 11, 21
- Jason Scrivener, Qualifier
- Taisei Shimizu, Qualifier
- Neal Shipley (a), 5
- Greyson Sigg, Qualifier
- Webb Simpson, Qualifier
- Cameron Smith, 2, 8, 9
- Jordan Spieth, 1, 11, 21
- Sepp Straka, 11, 21
- Adam Svensson, Qualifier
- Andrew Svoboda, Qualifier
- Hiroshi Tai (a), 19
- Nick Taylor, 11, 21
- Sahith Theegala, 21
- Justin Thomas, 7, 21
- Davis Thompson, Qualifier
- Brendon Todd, Qualifier
- Erik van Rooyen, 13
- Joey Vrzich, Qualifier
- Tim Widing, Qualifier
- Wells Williams (a), Qualifier
- Gary Woodland, 1
- Tiger Woods, 23
- Brandon Wu, Qualifier
- Cameron Young, 21
- Will Zalatoris, 21
124th U.S. Open qualifying categories
1. Winners of the U.S. Open Championship over the last ten years (2014-23)
2. From the 2023 U.S. Open, the ten lowest scorers and anyone tying for 10th place
3. Winner of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship
4. Winner of the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship
5. Winners of the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships, and the 2023 U.S. Amateur runner-up (must be an amateur)
6. Winners of the Masters Tournament from 2020-2024
7. Winners of the PGA of America Championship from 2019-2024
8. Winners of The Open Championship from 2019-23
9. Winners of The Players Championship from 2022-2024
10. Winner of the 2023 European BMW PGA Championship
11. Those players who qualified and were eligible for the season-ending 2023 Tour Championship
12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award full-point allocation for the FedEx Cup, from the conclusion of the 2023 U.S. Open to the initiation of the 2024 U.S. Open
13. The Top 5 players in the 2024 FedExCup standings as of May 20, 2024 who are not otherwise exempt
14. The points leader from the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season using combined points earned on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points Standings and points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals
15. The top two players from the final 2023 Race to Dubai Rankings who are not otherwise exempt as of May 20, 2024
16. The top player on the 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings as of May 20, 2024 who is not otherwise exempt
17. Winner of 2023 The Amateur Championship conducted by The R&A (must be an amateur)
18. Winner of the 2023 Mark H. McCormack Medal (Men's World Amateur Golf Ranking; must be an amateur)
19. Winner of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Individual Golf Championship (must be an amateur)
20. Winner of the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)
21. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of May 20, 2024.
22. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of June 10, 2024 (if not previously exempt)
23. Special exemptions as selected by the USGA