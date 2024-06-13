Patrick Cantlay takes early lead with 65 at U.S. Open
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay watched his best friend in golf finally win a major last month. His start Thursday in the U.S. Open was enough to at least wonder if his time is coming next.
Cantlay handled Pinehurst No. 2 with only one bogey and a pair of birdie putts from the 20-foot range, Cantlay opened with a 5-under 65.
He had a one-shot lead over Ludvig Åberg of Sweden and set a daunting target for Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the field taking on the notorious domed greens of Pinehurst No. 2.
In hot weather with barely a breeze, only nine players managed to break par from the morning wave, a list that did not include Tiger Woods or five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.
Competing in his first U.S. Open since 2020, Woods had five bogeys in a seven-hole stretch around the turn and opened with a 74. Koepka was atop the leaderboard for much of the morning, looking very much like the player who brings his best game to the biggest events, until three bogeys over the last six holes dropped him back to 70.
Cantlay holed a bunker shot on No. 11, his second hole of the day, and was equally pleased with a collection of par putts that kept his round going.
“I’ve been working really hard on my game,” Cantlay said. “And usually when you make just a couple changes and you’re working really hard, it’s just a matter of time.”
The timing couldn’t have been better. For a player like Cantlay, who has no glaring weakness in his game, his record in the majors has stood out for all the wrong reasons. He has had only one good chance — the 2019 Masters — and four top 10s in 26 majors since returning from a severe back injury in 2017.
His most recent major was a tie for 53rd in the PGA Championship, allowing him to get back home in south Florida in time to watch Xander Schauffele win at Valhalla.
“We’re working on it,” is all he has said when the topic has come up about his performance in the majors the last two years. Cantlay isn’t known to be verbose on many subjects, particularly when it comes to his performance in golf’s most important championships.
His 65 matched the lowest start at Pinehurst No. 2 in the previous three U.S. Opens, with Martin Kaymer posting that score in 2014 in soft, wet conditions.
Åberg, who a year ago had just graduated from Texas Tech and already is considered among the elite in golf, managed six birdies in his round of 66. Matthieu Pavon of France reached 5-under with an eagle on the par-5 10th only to drop two shots coming in.
Pinehurst No. 2 created plenty of stress for so many others.
Collin Morikawa, who has played in the final group at the first two majors of the year, hit what he thought was a good bunker shot on the par-3 ninth, but it rolled by the cup 2 feet and then took a slope and stopped rolling 80 feet away, leading to double bogey.
He took another double bogey on the par-3 15th when it took two shots — one from the wiregrass bush, another with his putter — to get on the green.
He still managed a 70 by holing a bunker shot on the par-3 17th for birdie and finishing with a 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th.