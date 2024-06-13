Tiger Woods Round 1 U.S. Open updates

10:56 a.m.: The bogeys are going to come at the U.S. Open, you just have to try and avoid it starting to spiral. Woods bogeyed the 11th hole, his fourth in five holes, failing to get up and down after missing the green. Woods' chip ran 8 feet by and he couldn't hole the par putt. After making three putts outside 8 feet in his first four holes, Woods hasn't made a putt longer than 3 feet since. He made par on the third to momentarily stop his fall, but he will need to find a feel with the putter to get this round back on track. He's lost nearly a shot on the greens today.