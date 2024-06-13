Ludvig Åberg shows again that he’s designed for golf’s biggest stages
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
PINEHURST, N.C. – Ludvig Åberg’s college coach at Texas Tech quickly grew accustomed to the delay. His star player often took a long time to return text messages. It wasn’t out of disrespect. The delay was a sign of Åberg’s discipline.
Unlike most of his peers, Åberg wasn’t glued to his phone or constantly scrolling social media. He was wary of the effect it could have on his pursuit of larger goals.
That discipline has been key to Åberg’s rapid success in his short time as a pro. So has his preternatural ability with a driver. Both were on display Thursday at Pinehurst No. 2, where he shot a first-round 66 to set himself up for another successful major championship debut. Åberg was one shot off Patrick Cantlay’s lead when he walked off the course.
This is Åberg’s first U.S. Open, and comes just two months after he finished second in his Masters (and major championship) debut. Both Augusta National and Pinehurst No. 2 offer unique examinations but Åberg has not been befuddled by either.
Both historic courses are defined by a plethora of short grass, which can tempt players to be overly aggressive. Aiming away from the flag, even with a short iron in hand, is usually the right decision, even if it feels counterintuitive.
“No matter what I am doing, whether that's in the workout room or whenever it is, I try to do it the right way,” Åberg said. “I believe good things will come from that.”
They did Thursday. He made six birdies and only two bogeys, a round that confirmed the scouting report on Åberg. Though he’s been a pro for just 53 weeks, he has consistently displayed the tools to compete in the game’s biggest championships.
His strong mental game is enhanced by caddie Joe Skovron, a veteran presence who provides the course knowledge that a new pro may lack. Skovron was on Rickie Fowler’s bag when Fowler finished runner-up in the U.S. Open here a decade ago.
Few players can match Åberg’s physical gifts, especially off the tee.
He ranks third in Total Driving this season, a metric that measures both distance and accuracy. The U.S. Open’s opening round was another display of that enviable combination. He hit every fairway while averaging 321 yards off the tee. He missed just two greens, as well.
After beginning his round on the 10th hole, Åberg made birdies on 11 and 12 to quickly get under par. He hit his 160-yard approach to 18 feet at 11, then holed a 32-footer on the next hole after hitting the green from 180 yards. He bogeyed the 14th after finding a greenside bunker, then finished his front nine by knocking a wedge to 5 feet and making the birdie.
A second consecutive birdie came on the first hole, where he hit another short iron close. He also birdied the par-5 fifth hole before making bogey on the next hole. He closed his round by hitting a 187-yard tee shot on the par-3 ninth to 6 feet and making the putt.
Ludvig Åberg’s interview after Round 1 of the U.S. Open
So much attention this week has focused on the penalties that Pinehurst No. 2 presents when players mishit a shot. Instead of thick rough, the fairways are lined by sandy native areas that offer a myriad of potential lies. The greens are compared to upside-down bowls, repelling shots that land near the edge and sending them rolling away from the putting surface. Players must decide whether to putt or chip when the miss a green, knowing that a misplayed shot will likely come rolling back to their feet.
Åberg didn’t have to worry about any of those things.
Tony Finau, who played alongside him for the first time Thursday, called Åberg a “stripe show.”
“I thought we both struck it really nicely,” Finau said. “He’s far from a rookie. … He’s been on some of the biggest stages already and shown he’s going to be a world-class player. It was a joy to watch.”
Åberg already ranks sixth in the world and has wins on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, as well as an appearance on the victorious European squad in last year’s Ryder Cup. Five of his six top-10s this season have come either in Signature Events, THE PLAYERS or majors.
That includes a fifth-place finish last week at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday that came after a knee injury forced him to withdraw from last month’s Wells Fargo Championship. He missed his lone cut of the year at the following week’s PGA Championship. He said the injury does not impact his swing. Some technical work this week shored up his play off the tee, though. Increasing his body rotation through impact was key to his good driving Thursday.
“My tendency is to get a little bit lazy at times,” he said.
That is the exception. Åberg is usually defined by his discipline, the secret to his success.
