Ludvig Åberg shows again that he’s designed for golf’s biggest stages

So much attention this week has focused on the penalties that Pinehurst No. 2 presents when players mishit a shot. Instead of thick rough, the fairways are lined by sandy native areas that offer a myriad of potential lies. The greens are compared to upside-down bowls, repelling shots that land near the edge and sending them rolling away from the putting surface. Players must decide whether to putt or chip when the miss a green, knowing that a misplayed shot will likely come rolling back to their feet.