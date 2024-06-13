Pinehurst native Michael McGowan, 33, hits first tee shot at U.S. Open

They came together at Pinehurst No. 2 in the post-dawn light, as McGowan, 33, led off the U.S. Open at 6:45 a.m. ET by hitting the opening tee shot in his first career PGA TOUR start. It’s rare for a PGA TOUR debutant to justly wear the label of local hero, but it fits McGowan like a glove – he grew up here and developed his game at nearby Pine Needles, which was operated by his grandmother, the late World Golf Hall of Famer Peggy Kirk Bell. He’s here because of Pinehurst; his parents met at Pine Needles when Pat traveled to the Carolina Sandhills for 1977 PGA TOUR Q-School at Pinehurst and met his future wife Bonnie, the daughter of Peggy. They never left.