U.S. Open Final Qualifying: Scores, results, how it works
2 Min Read
The first three sites of 2024 U.S. Open Final Qualifying are being played May 20, with the remaining sites slated for June 3. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Golf’s Longest Day (Part I) has arrived.
U.S. Open Final Qualifying is contested at 13 sites worldwide, with three sites contested Monday, May 20: Japan, England and Dallas, Texas. The next 10 sites will be contested Monday, June 3.
Each Final Qualifying site is contested across 36 holes in one day, stroke-play.
The U.S. Open represents the essence of meritocracy in professional sports. Any professional or amateur with a 0.4 handicap index or lower can sign up to compete for a spot at the U.S. Open. This year’s event at Pinehurst No. 2 is set for June 13-16.
Some players earned direct access to Final Qualifying via various merit-based categories, while others advanced through 18-hole Local Qualifying (109 sites were contested in the last month).
Several of the game’s top players are fully exempt into the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, where they’ll jockey against dozens of open qualifiers for the season’s third men’s major title. It’s part of what makes this tournament special.
Keep it here through early June for updates from U.S. Open Final Qualifying.
Monday, May 20 sites
In progress: Surrey, England (Walton Heath Golf Club's Old & New Courses)
92 players for nine spots
In progress: Dallas Texas (Dallas Athletic Club's Gold & Blue Courses)
130 players for 11 spots
Shiga Prefecture, Japan (Hino Golf Club's King Course)
34 players for three spots
Qualifiers
T1, Ryo Ishikawa, 66-65
T1, Riki Kawamoto, 68-63
3, Taisei Shimizu, 67-65
1st alt. Ryosuke Kinoshita, 65-67 (lost in playoff)
2nd alt. Naoyuki Kataoka, 63-69 (lost in playoff)
Sites to be played Monday, June 3:
• Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada (Cherry Hill Club)
• Daly City, California (Lake Merced Golf Club)
• Jupiter, Florida (The Bear’s Club)
• Alpharetta, Georgia (The Golf Club of Georgia)
• Rockville, Maryland (Woodmont Country Club’s North Course)
• Summit, New Jersey (Canoe Brook Country Club’s North & South Courses)
• Durham, North Carolina (Duke University Golf Club)
• Columbus, Ohio (Ohio State University Golf Club / Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club)
• Springfield, Ohio (Springfield Country Club)
• Bend, Oregon (Pronghorn Resort’s Nicklaus Course)